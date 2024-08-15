Image via Mountaintop Studios
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Play the Spectre Divide Beta

Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Aug 15, 2024 03:04 pm

Spectre Divide is a new FPS developed by Mountaintop Studios in conjunction with several high-profile streamers, including Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. Right now, Spectre Divide is in the middle of a closed beta, and you can see how to gain access to it in the guide below.

Recommended Videos

How to Access the Spectre Divide Beta

Currently, there are two ways to get into the Spectre Divide beta. The first and most straightforward method is to request access to the beta via the game’s Steam page. Of course, this doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the beta, but the developers have been letting more and more players in recently.

The second way to enter the beta is by redeeming a Twitch Drop. You can read more in-depth about both methods below:

Requesting Access Via Steam

  • Go to the Steam page for Spectre Divide.
  • Scroll down until you see the box that says “Join the Spectre Divide Playtest”.
  • Click on “Request Access” inside the green box.
  • Check your email that’s on file with your Steam account to see if you get access to the beta.
Image of a steam page with the release date and option to join the Spectre Divide Playtest
The Steam page lets you request access to the beta. Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: How To Play the Splitgate 2 Alpha Test

Redeeming Twitch Drops

  • Go to Twitch and watch any streamer playing Spectre Divide that has “Drops Enabled.” You can see if they have drops enabled by looking at their channel page. Streamers also usually promote if they have drops enabled in their stream title.
  • Keeping watching any streamer with drops enabled for a chance to receive a drop that contains a beta key for Spectre Divide.
  • You can check to see if you get this Twitch Drop by clicking on the “Notifications” icon on Twitch.

And those are the two current ways to gain entry into the Spectre Divide beta. I’ll update this article if any additional methods are added.

Post Tag:
spectre divide
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter