How To Play the Spectre Divide Beta

Spectre Divide is a new FPS developed by Mountaintop Studios in conjunction with several high-profile streamers, including Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. Right now, Spectre Divide is in the middle of a closed beta, and you can see how to gain access to it in the guide below.

How to Access the Spectre Divide Beta

Currently, there are two ways to get into the Spectre Divide beta. The first and most straightforward method is to request access to the beta via the game’s Steam page. Of course, this doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the beta, but the developers have been letting more and more players in recently.

The second way to enter the beta is by redeeming a Twitch Drop. You can read more in-depth about both methods below:

Requesting Access Via Steam

Go to the Steam page for Spectre Divide.

Scroll down until you see the box that says “Join the Spectre Divide Playtest”.

Click on “Request Access” inside the green box.

Check your email that’s on file with your Steam account to see if you get access to the beta.

The Steam page lets you request access to the beta. Screenshot by The Escapist

Redeeming Twitch Drops

Go to Twitch and watch any streamer playing Spectre Divide that has “Drops Enabled.” You can see if they have drops enabled by looking at their channel page. Streamers also usually promote if they have drops enabled in their stream title.

Keeping watching any streamer with drops enabled for a chance to receive a drop that contains a beta key for Spectre Divide.

You can check to see if you get this Twitch Drop by clicking on the “Notifications” icon on Twitch.

And those are the two current ways to gain entry into the Spectre Divide beta. I’ll update this article if any additional methods are added.

