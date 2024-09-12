How To Pre-Order a PS5 Pro

The PlayStation 5 Pro has formally been announced by Sony, and it’s slated to release later this year, in 2024. If you’re not turned away by the price tag of the PS5 Pro, check out the guide below to see how you can pre-order one.

How to Pre-Order the PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro officially launches on Nov. 7, but it’s unlikely that many of the systems will actually be available to you on that date. To avoid being disappointed, you’ll have to pre-order the PS5 Pro, which ensures you can pick up your console on Nov. 7.

The PS5 Pro launches this November. Image via Sony

The pre-orders for the PS5 Pro go live on Sept. 26, 2024, exclusively on PlayStation Direct but only in certain countries. This is Sony’s official marketplace where you can purchase games, consoles, and accessories.

If your country has access to PS Direct, then you can also pre-order a PS5 Pro at participating retailers starting on Oct. 10, 2024. Some retailers include Amazon, Target, Wal-Mart, GameStop, etc. If your country doesn’t have access to PS Direct, then participating retailers will accept pre-orders starting on Sept. 26.

To successfully pre-order a PS5 Pro, you need to have the $700 for the console up front, especially on PS Direct. Some smaller retailers might work differently, but pre-ordering on PS Direct or at any major retailer requires you to pay for the system on the day you pre-order. However, some retailers might accept trade-ins that would lower the overall cost of the PS5 Pro. You could trade in your base PS5 or PS5 Slim at a participating retailer to shave off hundreds of dollars of the final price. There’s still no word on any official trade-in options, though.

We’ll continue to update this guide with any additional links or information that arises regarding pre-orders for the PS5 Pro.

