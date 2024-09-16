How To Redeem Monster Energy Double XP in BO6

It’s that time of year again, and Monster Energy is offering another Double XP promotion in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Here’s how to grab that Double XP for BO6 using Monster Energy products.

Recommended Videos

Redeeming Double XP With Monster Energy in BO6

First and foremost, let’s go over how you can get Double XP with Monster Energy products in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (BO6). All you have to do is visit a participating retailer and find a can or a pack of cans of Monster. The can or pack needs to have the BO6 logo or text printed on it to have the Double XP you’re looking for. For the most part, though, all Monster cans and packs will have Double XP.

Once you find the can or pack you want to buy, purchase it and make sure to save your receipt. Your receipt is the key to redeeming the Double XP in BO6. With your receipt, follow the steps below to redeem the Double XP:

Visit the Monster Energy/COD promotion website

Log into the Activision account you want to redeem the Double XP on

Upload an image of your receipt that clearly shows what Monster Energy product you purchased

Wait the required time for Monster to verify your receipt

If your receipt has been verified, you’ll earn the Double XP equal to whatever product you purchased

Screenshot by The Escapist

Your Double XP will be accessible when BO6 launches on Oct. 25 or once your receipt has been verified.

All Monster Energy Double XP Rewards in BO6

Claiming Double XP isn’t the only prize you can earn by purchasing Monster products. You can also earn a set of exclusive rewards the more Monster products you buy. Below, you can see all the available rewards and how much Monster you need to buy to earn them:

1 Monster Product: 15 Min 2XP + Weapon Blueprint

2 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Operator Skin

3 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Weapon Winyl

4 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Operator Skin

5 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Weapon Winyl

6 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Operator Skin

Every Monster Product after that: 15 Min 2XP

The submission period for the Monster Energy Double XP Token started on Sept. 1 and ends on Dec. 31, 2024, so you have until then to claim your Double XP and other rewards in BO6.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy