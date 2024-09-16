Image Credit: Bethesda
Guides
Video Games

How To Redeem Monster Energy Double XP in BO6

Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 04:16 pm

It’s that time of year again, and Monster Energy is offering another Double XP promotion in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Here’s how to grab that Double XP for BO6 using Monster Energy products.

Redeeming Double XP With Monster Energy in BO6

First and foremost, let’s go over how you can get Double XP with Monster Energy products in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (BO6). All you have to do is visit a participating retailer and find a can or a pack of cans of Monster. The can or pack needs to have the BO6 logo or text printed on it to have the Double XP you’re looking for. For the most part, though, all Monster cans and packs will have Double XP.

Once you find the can or pack you want to buy, purchase it and make sure to save your receipt. Your receipt is the key to redeeming the Double XP in BO6. With your receipt, follow the steps below to redeem the Double XP:

  • Visit the Monster Energy/COD promotion website
  • Log into the Activision account you want to redeem the Double XP on
  • Upload an image of your receipt that clearly shows what Monster Energy product you purchased
  • Wait the required time for Monster to verify your receipt
  • If your receipt has been verified, you’ll earn the Double XP equal to whatever product you purchased
Image of the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 site, featuring the advertisement for the Monster promo and the button that will allow you to upload your receipt
Screenshot by The Escapist

Your Double XP will be accessible when BO6 launches on Oct. 25 or once your receipt has been verified.

All Monster Energy Double XP Rewards in BO6

Claiming Double XP isn’t the only prize you can earn by purchasing Monster products. You can also earn a set of exclusive rewards the more Monster products you buy. Below, you can see all the available rewards and how much Monster you need to buy to earn them:

  • 1 Monster Product: 15 Min 2XP + Weapon Blueprint
  • 2 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Operator Skin
  • 3 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Weapon Winyl
  • 4 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Operator Skin
  • 5 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Weapon Winyl
  • 6 Monster Products: 15 Min 2XP + Operator Skin
  • Every Monster Product after that: 15 Min 2XP

The submission period for the Monster Energy Double XP Token started on Sept. 1 and ends on Dec. 31, 2024, so you have until then to claim your Double XP and other rewards in BO6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
