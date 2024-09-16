Will MW3 Double XP Tokens Transfer To Black Ops 6 (BO6)?

Over the course of the past two years, many Call of Duty players have likely racked up an impressive number of Double XP Tokens in both MW2 and MW3. Now that Black Ops 6 (BO6) is approaching, can you expect those Double XP Tokens to transfer over to the new game?

Can You Use MW3 Double XP Tokens in BO6?

Unfortunately, Activision has confirmed that Double XP Tokens earned in MW3 will not be transferrable to the multiplayer mode in BO6. This means that whatever tokens you have now in MW3, including Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP, won’t be usable on the same account in BO6.

This decision falls in line with the rest of the “carry forward” decisions Activision has made recently. While Double XP Tokens transferred from MW2 to MW3, that was along with all of MW2‘s content as well. BO6 won’t feature any carry forward in multiplayer with the exception of CoD Points and some exclusive cosmetic items (Frank Woods Operator Pack).

It’s also likely Activision decided not to have Double XP Tokens transfer over to preserve the Prestige grind at launch. BO6 multiplayer features a classic Prestige system instead of a seasonal one, meaning players can grind through Prestige levels to unlock new icons and rewards. If players had dozens of hours of Double XP Tokens available right at launch, that would give those players a massive leveling advantage over others.

Prestige has returned in BO6. Image via Activision

Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Warzone?

On the other side of things, all of your current Double XP Tokens in Warzone will still be there after BO6 launches. The tokens will also remain on your account after BO6 and Warzone integrate starting with Season 1, which is likely going to launch sometime in December 2024. Warzone features a full carry forward system from MW3 to BO6, meaning all of your weapons, Operators, cosmetics, and tokens will transfer over.

In the past, there was a trick where players could use a Double XP Token in Warzone, quickly swap over to multiplayer, and reap the benefits of the token there. It’s unclear if this trick will be possible in BO6, but if it works, that’s certainly a way for players with large amounts of Double XP Tokens in Warzone to gain an edge in multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25.

