How to Solve the Paranormal Activity in Seclusion in Destiny 2

There’s a ghost making the rounds in Seclusion, and it won’t leave without your help. Here’s how to solve the Paranormal Activity in Seclusion in Destiny 2.

How to Solve the Paranormal Activity in Seclusion in Destiny 2

Each week, you can complete multiple rounds of the quest Alone in the Dark for Micah-10. And each time you do, a new Paranormal Activity will pop up on your map in the Pale Heart. This activity requires you to find two cubes and shoot them from a single spot. And the Paranormal Activity in Seclusion might be the hardest one yet.

First, to get to this Paranormal Activity, you can go through either The Impasse or The Blooming. The Impasse is the fastest option, and it’ll also spit you out closest to the ghost you’ll need to commune with to start this puzzle.

But before you commune with the ghost, it’s a good idea to find both cubes. The light cube, which is blue, is unmissable. It’s in the center of the room, floating above the platform. But the darkness cube, which is red, is much harder to find.

Follow the eastern wall, and you should find the darkness cube tucked against a pillar. But it’s at such an angle that it’s really, really hard to see the blue cube. But it’s possible! You’ll want to continue to follow the eastern wall, past the red cube, towards the other side of the cave. There’s a very narrow ledge here, and eventually it will dip down.

Crouch in this dip and you should be able to just see the light cube peeking between the platform and the darkness cube’s pillar. Shoot the darkness cube with a dark elemental gun (stasis or strand), then switch to a gun with a light element (arc, void, solar) to solve the puzzle and claim your prize. That prize is usually two Pale Heart engrams, but you’ll also be a little bit closer to getting the Transcendent title. And while you’re in the area, you might as well claim the Memory: Seclusion of Light, too.

Destiny 2 is available now.

