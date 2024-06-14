There’s a ghost making the rounds in The Landing, and the only way to help it is to shoot two cubes. Here’s how to solve the Paranormal Activity in The Landing in Destiny 2.

How to Solve the Paranormal Activity in The Landing in Destiny 2

Each week, you can complete several rounds of the quest Alone in the Dark for Micah-10. Each time you do, a new Paranormal Activity will appear on your map in the Pale Heart. For week two, the second Paranormal Activity you’ll encounter is in The Landing. And while it’s not as hard as the one in Seclusion, finding both cubes can be a pain.

To get to the Paranormal Activity, load into The Landing like normal, and then turn right. You’ll see a ghost circling the orb you can commune with. Both cubes are about equidistant from this spot. The blue cube is in the shallow, recessed puddle where you normally fight The Landing Overthrow boss, while the red cube is obscured in the waterfall.

Naturally, it seems like there’s no way to see both cubes from any position. But if you look across from the orb that you can commune with, you’ll find that there’s a tower with an open window. Jump into this tower and stand on the windowsill.

Screenshots by The Escapist

You might have to get close to falling, but from this position, you’ll be able to see both cubes.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Screenshots by The Escapist

Commune with the orb, jump quickly onto the platform on this tower, stand in the window, and then shoot the red cube with a Strand or Stasis gun. Then, switch your weapon to one with an Arc, Solar, or Void alignment and shoot the blue cube. You can move a little but not too much, and if you shoot both cubes without breaking the tether, you’ll get a Pale Engram. You’ll also be one step closer to unlocking the Transcendent title!

And that’s how to solve the Paranormal Activity in The Landing in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now.

