How To Switch Characters in GTA 5

While much of the Grand Theft Auto 5‘s legacy is due to the massive success of GTA Online, the title’s blockbuster single-player experience is not to be ignored. One of the best GTA 5 features is being able to switch characters. Here’s how to do just that.

How To Switch Your Character in GTA 5’s Open World

Changing characters in GTA 5 is a relatively straightforward process. The title has players swapping between characters several times in the prologue mission in Lundendorff, North Yankton. While this mechanic is critical to several story missions, players get the most use out of it in the open world of Los Santos.

On console, players can open the character wheel in GTA 5 by holding down the down arrow on the D-Pad. Then, select the character you wish to switch to with the right analog stick. On PC, the process is similar but with slightly different inputs. When playing GTA 5 on Mouse & Keyboard, hold down the Alt key to open the character interface. Then, select the character you want to play as with either the arrow keys or the mouse. After completing this process, you will switch to the other character and be able to play as them after a brief loading animation.

Why Can’t I Switch Characters in GTA 5? Answered

There are times in the game when GTA 5 does not allow players to swap to specific characters. Other times, the option to switch characters may be disabled entirely. This is usually for story reasons. Most main missions have to be performed by a specific character, and some like heists even force characters to swap to specific characters depending on the action of the level.

If you want to return to playing as a preferred character, you may need to complete a mission or quit it through the pause menu. Players must also progress to certain points in the story before they can freely switch to Michael or Trevor in GTA 5.

How To Unlock Michael in GTA 5

While Michael and Trevor are both playable in the GTA 5 Prologue, players will assume the role of Franklin when the story continues into the present day. To play as Michael, players will need to complete three story missions as Franklin until he encounters Michael.

Michael will be unlocked after the mission “Complications” is completed.

How To Unlock Trevor in GTA 5

Trevor is also playable in the GTA 5 Prologue but disappears after for quite some time. Before they are able to switch to Trevor, GTA players will need to complete several missions as both Franklin and Michael. Trevor becomes playable after the first heist. Once Trevor becomes playable, he is locked as the only playable character for several missions before players can freely swap between the game’s three playable protagonists.

And that’s how to switch characters in GTA 5.

GTA 5 is available now.

