How To Turn Shot Feedback On and Off in NBA 2K25

Using Shot Feedback to your advantage to get good in NBA 2K25 is important, but after a while, the constant noise could be a little distracting and obnoxious. Find out how to turn off this feature in the newest version of 2K Sports’ basketball sim.

How To Change Shot Feedback in NBA 2K25

If you’re struggling to hit shots and want to know how your timing is, knowing how to turn on Shot Feedback is super important. On the other side of the coin, you could feel confident and want to see how you’ll do without it, so knowing how to turn it on and off in NBA 2K25 could be a game-changer.

Screenshot via The Escapist

While playing NBA 2K25 and in a game, pause it and head to the Options menu. From here, select the option to Customize HUD. You’ll see a fair number of options in this menu, including the option to turn off the Shot Meter, but we want to go for Shot Feedback in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Here, the first option that we’ll see is Visibility. You can switch this around with a variety of different options, including the following:

Simple

Off

User Only

Free Throws

All Shots

Swap it to your preferred option, and you’ll be ready to hit the courts once again. If you want to turn it back on, you’ll just need to follow these settings once again and swap it to your preferred option. I would suggest that you turn it to User Only at least for the first few hours of your NBA 2K25 journey, as the shooting timing feels a bit different compared to previous years. Now, get your perfect Passing Style down and destroy the court.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

