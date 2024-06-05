Star War Hunters is the first Hero Shooter in the massive franchise. The new game has a massive collection of characters, called Hunters, with 13 to unlock. To unlock them all, fans have two options. Here’s how to unlock characters in Star Wars Hunters.

The Hunter’s Path in Star Wars Hunters Explained

The first way to unlock characters is through the game’s free progression path. Titled The Hunter’s Path (pictured above), this is a linear progression system. Players will unlock their first two Hunters by playing their first few matches.

After that, The Hunter’s Path opens. Players will need to earn Hunter Tokens. to progress to the next tier. Each tier unlocks a specific new Hunter, but requires more to earn than the previous. Players must complete the tiers in order. If you want to play as coveted characters like J-3DI, you may have a few hours of grinding ahead of you.

Earning Hunter Tokens is a fairly straightforward process. Players do not need to do anything specific to earn them. Hunter Tokens are awarded at the end of matches, regardless of anything achieved in game. No matter what map, mode, or playlist you play, every competitive match will award Hunter Tokens. Players will be rewarded somewhat by performance. While there are no official stats out as of yet, it seems as though getting a lot of score, eliminations, or wins in matches will earn Hunter Tokens faster.

How to Skip the Grind in Star Wars Hunters

If you have your heart set on unlocking a specific character, there are ways to pursue Hunters directly. As is often the case for free-to-play titles of this ilk, this requires microtransactions. Star Wars Hunters has an item shop. Here, players can spend real money, or use Crystals they’ve purchased. This currency costs real money to acquire. However, players can also earn small amounts of Crystals through Events, Missions, and the Arena Pass.

Players can purchase a specific Hunter directly for 1,000 Crystals. This equates to about $10. To do this, head to the Hunters tab, select the character you want, and hit unlock now. This gives you the option to purchase the character outright. If you want to speed along your Hunters Pass, you can purchase the next character in line as well. This is less expensive than buying them outright. If you have some Hunter Tokens already progressed toward unlocking a character, they can be unlocked at a discount. The more Hunter Tokens you have toward a certain character, the less Crystals it will cost to unlock them immediately.

Some characters are also available to purchase directly with real money through the Item Shop. There is a designated section just for Hunters in the Shop. This section rotates out regularly, and allows players to purchase starter packs which include a Hunter and some bonuses. These are generally $8.99, and come with a few bonuses. For example, the Rieve Starter Pack comes with the character, an outfit and Lightsaber skin, an Epic Victory Pose, an Epic Sticker, 400 Crystals, and 5,000 Fame Grant. Its worth waiting for these Starter Packs to rotate rather than buying a character with Crystals. Not only will this save you about a Dollar, but it also includes extra items for additional added value.

The methods listed above work to unlock all but one character in Star Wars Hunters Season 1. These will not work for Aran Tal, who has his own specific requirement to unlock.

