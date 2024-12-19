How To Unlock Every Archie’s Festival Frenzy Event Reward in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Just in time for the holidays, Archie Atom has arrived to bring his Festival Frenzy to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Here’s how to unlock every Archie’s Festival Frenzy event reward, including the new AMR Mod 4 Weapon.

Archie’s Festival Frenzy Progression in Black Ops 6 & Warzone, Explained

The Archie’s Festival Frenzy event contains over a dozen rewards. Aside from fun, festive Holiday-themed rewards, players can also earn a new Perk, attachment, and weapon.

The event tab is full of Christmas presents to open, which each cost a set amount of new currency. This currency, called Jolly Archies, can drop from eliminations in Multiplayer and Zombies, as well as from looting Caches in Warzone. Completing any of the actions has a chance to spawn an Archie Statue. Collecting it by holding interact or walking over it will add one Jolly Archie to your currency count in the Event tab. Collecting the Archie Statues seems to net some XP bonuses as well, so they’re worth grabbing even after you’ve finished the event.

While the event is meant to be a new grind for players, active Call of Duty players will likely have more than enough Jolly Archies to earn every reward immediately. It seems as though progression for this event has either somehow been tracked in the background over the last several days, or the event itself is bugged. So, when I logged in for the first time after the event launched, I had 30,090 Jolly Archies. After trading them in for every event reward, I had 29,760 left over.

Every Archie’s Festival Frenzy Event Reward in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

The presents in the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event can be opened in any order. However, one of the presents – an Operator Skin for Nazir – is exclusive to Blackcell owners. Additionally, the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle is considered a Mastery reward. This means it will only unlock after players have opened all of the other presents. With that said, here’s every event reward for Archie’s Festival Frenzy and how many Jollies they cost to unlock:

Happy Holidays! Weapon Sticker – 5 Jolly Archies

Mounted Weapon Charm – 10 Jolly Archies

Double XP Token Consumable – 10 Jolly Archies

Season’s Greetings! Animated Emblem – 10 Jolly Archies

Enjoy Your Stay Animated Calling Card – 25 Jolly Archies

Double Weapon XP Token Consumable – 10 Jolly Archies

Archie’s Adventure Loading Screen – 25 Jolly Archies

3-Round Burst Mod Kompakt 92 Attachment – 50 Jolly Archies

Reflexes Warzone Perk – 50 Jolly Archies

Time Pack GobbleGum Bundle – 25 Jolly Archies

Double Battle Pass XP Token Consumable – 10 Jolly Archies

Major Gift 9mm PM Pistol Blueprint – 50 Jolly Archies

Slick Style Blackcell Nazir Operator Skin – 50 Jolly Archies

Unlocking all of the rewards listed above will unlock the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle. This weapon is a powerful, anti-material Sniper Rifle, which highly resembles the Barrett M82 .50 Cal Sniper Rifle from prior Call of Duty games. Players should expect it to be especially powerful compared to the other Sniper Rifles in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

And that’s how to unlock every Archie’s Festival Frenzy event reward in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

