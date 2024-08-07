The latest update to Call of Duty adds the Conquest Event. Progressible in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, this event offers several rewards for performance in various Multiplayer modes and POIs across Zombies and Warzone. Here’s how to unlock every Conquest Event reward in MW3 Season 5.

How the Conquest Event Works in MW3 & Warzone

Progression in the Conquest Event works a little differently than past offers. Instead of being XP-based or requiring one of several separate challenges to be completed, players can progress toward their rewards in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Battle Royale and Resurgence. The tasks are based on player performance and can be progressed in any combination of modes. Each reward has several tasks that can progress their unlock, but they don’t all need to be done. CoD fans have the option to choose to grind for each reward in their favorite mode, or mix and match.

With that being said, here’s every individual reward for the Conquest Event and how to unlock them:

Holo-Graphic-Violence Calling Card

The Holo-Graphic-Violence Calling Card is an animated calling card that shows a looping hologram of the M4 Assault Rifle being deconstructed and reconstructed. Here are the challenges to unlock it:

Multiplayer: Get Kills, Crossfires, and Wins in Free for All

Warzone: Deploy Redeploy Drone Beacons (R.O.B.)

Zombies: Kill Mercs, Get Convoy Keycards, Loot Merc Camps, or Open Stronghold Safes

Inside the Net Emblem

This animated Emblem depicts a soldier surrounded by strings of grey and green code, a la The Matrix. Here are its unlock challenges:

Multiplayer: Get Kills, Assists, and Wins in Team Deathmatch

Warzone: Obtain cards from Biometric Scanners

Zombies: Kill Manglers, Mimics, Disciples, or Hellhounds in a Yellow Zone

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark Large Decal

The Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark Large Decal is a massive sticker players can put on their weapons. It depicts a stylized soldier with Night Vision Goggles. Here’s how to earn it across various modes during the Conquest Event in MW3:

Multiplayer: Get Kills, Assists, Objectives and Wins in Domination

Warzone: Complete Scavenger Contracts

Zombies: Kill Zombies in a Red Zone

Tier Skip

This Consumable token allows players to skip one Tier of the Season 5 Battle Pass. Its unlock challenges are the following:

Multiplayer: Get Kills, Assists, Objectives, and Wins in Kill Confirmed

Warzone: Activate UAV Towers

Complete at Least 5 Contracts and Exfil, or Complete at least one Contract in all Difficulty Regions without being downed then Exfil

Death’s Match Charm

This eerie Charm is a black skull totem. Here’s how to get it for yourself:

Multiplayer: Get Kills, Assists, Objectives and Wins in Hardpoint

Warzone: Buy Loadout Drops at Buy Stations

Zombies: Exfil with any Aetherium Crystal or Aether Tool, or Use Pack-A-Punch

All That Follows Weapon Sticker

This weapon sticker showcases a Grim Reaper-esque Operator with dark ghostly figures emanating from them. Here’s how to unlock it:

Multiplayer: Get Finishing Moves, Assists, Down, and Wins in Slam Deathmatch

Warzone: Trade Legendary Weapons at Weapon Trade Stations

Zombies: Get Kills with a Handgun, SMG or Melee Weapon

How To Unlock the Locked and Lucky Weapon Blueprint in MW3

The Locked and Lucky Weapon Blueprint is a new SVA-545 Variant available as part of the Conquest Event. To unlock it for use in MW3 and Warzone, players will need to achieve Event Mastery by unlocking all six rewards in the event.

And that is how to unlock every Conquest Event reward in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

