How to Unlock Godborn Mode in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (SMT V)

The Godborn mode is a special challenge mode you can unlock in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance once you fulfill certain conditions, and will make your life harder even by this game’s standards. Here’s how you can get this extra challenge.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Godborn in SMT V Vengeance

Godborn is unlocked by defeating Satan, the game’s strongest secret boss. Beating him is no easy feat at all, but can be easily done by setting your difficulty to Safety, as he’ll be unable to deal any meaningful damage to you. To fight Satan and get the Godborn option, you need to follow these steps:

Finish the game with any ending (Canon of Creation or Canon of Vengeance);

Start a Canon of Vengeance run or load your Canon of Vengeance save file before fighting the final boss;

Speak with Mastema at Shinjuku 1st Block leyline and complete his two quests (defeat Samael and Satan);

Defeat the final boss once again and start a New Game+ with this save file.

Screenshot by The Escapist

When starting a new game, Godborn should be available alongside the usual Newborn and Reborn options. This mode allows you to carry everything from the Reborn option (your level, Demon Compendium and items), but also pushes all enemies to Level 150, including random encounters.

As Godborn isn’t exactly a difficulty mode, you can still pick any difficulty and change it during your playthrough. Godborn Hard can be considered the hardest challenge in the entire game, especially if you decide to fight Superbosses with these settings.

Related: SMT V Vengeance: Song of Nostalgia Quest Guide

But don’t worry about your own level, as defeating Satan unlocked the Moral Transcendence miracle, which allows you to reach Level 150. You’ll need this for a Godborn playthrough, so get ready to farm for those 999 Glory required. The Mitama DLCs can help you with levels, if you have them and don’t feel like grinding before heading into Godborn.

The Cadaver’s Hollows is also updated, with Gustave now selling you all of the stat-increasing items for varying prices. All Incenses, Balms and Sutras will be available at him from the start to help you get your ultimate build for your Demons and the Nahobino. Godborn is definitely the biggest challenge in SMT V Vengeance, so you better be ready for it!

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy