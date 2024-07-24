How to Unlock Mercury Camo in MW3 & Warzone

Prestige Camos have become a seasonal reward that you can unlock with enough playtime and effort in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. The newest Prestige Camo in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 is called Mercury, and it requires a ton of XP to unlock.

Recommended Videos

What Is the XP Requirement for Mercury Camo in MW3 and Warzone?

Fractal volatility and shifting hues define Mercury, the latest Weapon Prestige Camo in #MW3. Unlock it by earning 250,000 Weapon XP 💎 pic.twitter.com/Wq07CxIgfS — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) July 24, 2024

As with all Prestige Camos in the game, Mercury requires a specific number of XP to be earned with a specific weapon for you to unlock it. The amount of XP it takes to unlock Mercury in MW3 and Warzone is a whopping 250,000.

However, before you start grinding toward that number, you need to ensure that you have unlocked the first two Prestige Camos, One Trick and Molten Obsidian, on a weapon first. You can’t unlock the newest Prestige Camo until you unlock the previous two. Moreover, the 250,000 XP for the Mercury camo needs to be earned on each individual weapon. This means you need to earn millions and millions of XP across MW3 and Warzone to unlock Mercury for every available weapon.

Related: Best STG-44 Loadout in MW3 Season 5

When it comes to earning XP, you can slightly speed up the process by using Double Weapon XP Tokens. If you have a Double Weapon XP Token, all the increased XP you earn with a weapon will apply to the 250,000 XP you need for the Mercury camo. So, theoretically, you only need 125,000 XP to unlock Mercury if you have a Double Weapon XP Token active at all times when using a weapon.

Any way you slice it, though, it’s a grind to unlock Mercury in MW3 and Warzone. All forms of XP will count, though, so feel free to play multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone to earn the XP you need.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy