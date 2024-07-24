How To Unlock the Bel’Veth Trials in LOL Swarm – League of Legends

If you want access to all the playable champions in Swarm, League of Legends’ new mode, then you will need to get access to the Bel’Vath Trials. Here’s how to unlock the Bel’Veth Trials in League of Legends.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock Bel’Veth Trials in Swarm

To access the Bel’Veth trials in League of Legends, you need to finish the story mode on Normal difficulty and get access to Hard difficulty. Once that is done, play any map and survive for five minutes, and you will get access to the Bel’Veth Trials.

You will have already run into Bel’Veth as you played through the story, but the Bel’Veth trials are akin to Yuumi Challenges. These trials tend to make life incredibly difficult, and the overall challenge is simply survival. You can get a range of different challenges, like the need to stay within a very small circle, which can be difficult depending on your champion and build. You may also need to kill a boss or hit a certain kill count against a timer. Just like the other Spire challenges, you need to keep an eye out for them as you traverse the map, and you will get an upgrade card from them, so pick your reward carefully.

To unlock Xayah, you need to complete a total of 20 of these trials on Hard difficulty, so prepare to put the work in.

Who Is Bel’Veth?

Bel’Veth is, in essence, the embodiment of destruction, the game’s version of a walking Ragnarok.

“A nightmarish empress created from the raw material of an entire devoured city, Bel’Veth is the end of Runeterra itself… and the beginning of a monstrous reality of her own design. Driven by epochs of repurposed history, knowledge, and memories from the world above, she voraciously feeds an ever-expanding need for new experiences and emotions, consuming all that crosses her path. Yet her wants could never be sated by only one world as she turns her hungry eyes toward the Void’s old masters…”

She is a creature purely of the Void, which is where most of Runeterra’s biggest and baddest threats come from. As a character, she is quite cool because she’s an inevitability. Everything that has ever happened in the game has led to her, and Bel’Veth was formed like an immune response to the imperfectness of existence. I definitely recommend reading her full lore, as it is very interesting.

Now that you know more about Bel’Veth make sure you are upgrading your characters the right way so that you can survive her trials.

Swarm mode is available to play now in League of Legends.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy