How To Unlock the Cat-Girl Smile Camo in MW3 & Warzone

The Echo Endo Live! event is now available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and it comes with several intriguing rewards. The crown jewel of the event, though, is the Cat-Girl Smile camo, which can be unlocked after a bit of grinding in MW3 or Warzone.

Unlocking the Cat-Girl Smile Camo in MW3 and Warzone

Like other events in the past, the Echo Endo Live! event requires you to earn XP to unlock rewards. This means you don’t need to complete any specific challenges to grab them. To fully complete the event, you need to earn a total of 290,000 XP across multiplayer, Zombies, or battle royale.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you earn 290,000 total XP, you’ll unlock the Cat-Girl Smile camo. The camo is the last reward you earn in the event. It’s an animated camo that depicts anime characters moving across the weapon. The Cat-Girl Smile camo can be equipped on any weapon in the game and it’s found in the “Events” tab of the camos section in Gunsmith.

How To Farm XP Fast for the Cat-Girl Smile Camo

If you’re looking to breeze through the Echo Endo Live! event in MW3, then there are a couple of tricks you can take advantage of. For starters, if you pop a Double XP Token in multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, that will count towards the event. So you’ll essentially earn double XP while the token is active, allowing you to earn rewards twice as fast.

You can also equip certain skins for an extra 2,500 XP every match you play. Those skins are viewable in the event tab right above the preview window for the Cat-Girl Smile camo.

Finally, to earn XP faster, I highly recommend playing Zombies in MW3. The mode is stress-free and allows you to earn more XP per hour than any other game mode. If you’re dead set on playing multiplayer, though, you’ll want to stick to objective-based modes like Domination to earn more XP. You could also spend some time unlocking the new JAK Protean Aftermarket Part while earning XP for the event.

Modern Warfare 3 is available to play now.

