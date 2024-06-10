How to Unlock the RX-78-2 Gundam Camo in MW3 & Warzone

Season 4 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has delivered three events so far, with the Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event offering the most rewards, including the RX-78-2 camo. Below, you can find out exactly how to unlock the camo for yourself.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking the RX-78-2 Gundam Camo in MW3 and Warzone

The RX-78-2 camo is unlocked by completing one of the steps in the Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event. The event’s rewards are unlocked by meeting certain XP requirements; by reaching a specific XP threshold, you unlock a specific reward.

You need to earn a total of 420,000 XP across MW3 and Warzone to unlock the RX-78-2 camo. This XP can come from multiplayer, Zombies, or any battle royale mode. All XP you earn, including XP gained from challenges or other means, counts toward the event’s progress. You can gain an additional 2,500 XP per match you play by purchasing any of the Gundam Bundles in the shop and equipping its Operator skin. The event is completed once you reach the end and unlock the Calibarn Beam Rifle weapon blueprint for the Bruen MK9.

Related: How to Get the Sally Blueprint in MW3 & Warzone

Once you have the RX-78-2 camo unlocked, head into the Gunsmith for any weapon and view the Camos section. Here, go to the “Events” tab in the Camos menu, and you’ll find the RX-78-2 camo available to equip on all weapons. The camo isn’t animated, but it does have a pleasing white aesthetic with accents of blue, gold, and red around the weapon. It covers the entire weapon as well, making it an attractive camo for any player to run.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event ends on June 19, so you have until then to earn the 420,000 XP required to unlock the RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy