Image Credit: Bethesda
Guides
Video Games

How To Unlock Theurgy Combat Characteristics in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

It's like riding a bike.
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 05:31 am

The ultimate Theurgy moves in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis have to be unlocked and evolved with Characteristics once again, just like you did in the base game. And you can do this with a mix of combat exploration and Hangout-like activities inside the dorms.

How to Evolve Theurgy Characteristics in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

At the beginning of Episode Aigis, you have limited access to your party members’ moves, Theurgy included. They’ll only have their base Theurgy unlocked in the early game, but the second one is automatically unlocked as you progress through the doors. However, you’ll need to trigger Hangout events with them inside the Dorms to regain their Characteristics (such as Junpei’s extra Crit chance/damage).

These Hangouts can be activated by finding special Key Items inside the Abyss of Time. They’re all inside locked chests, and will require Twilight Fragments to open. Fortunately, you can get many of these by merely exploring the Abyss or completing Elizabeth’s requests.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you obtain the items, you can trigger the Hangout in the dorm by speaking with the corresponding character. As there are no time mechanics in Episode Aigis, you can do them whenever you want. But sooner is better than later.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Aigis is the exception as she now works exactly as the Protagonist did. To unlock her Characteristics and new Theurgy moves, you only need to fuse more Personas.

CharacterHangout ItemWhere to FindCharacteristic
Junpei IoriBest Bouts DVDCocytus B9Raises critical rate and increases critical strength.
Junpei IoriSpice SetPtolomea B17Greatly raises critical rate and greatly increases critical strength.
Yukari TakebaForeign Drama DVDCaina B14Reduces the SP cost of recovery skills to 50% of their normal SP cost.
Yukari TakebaNonfiction NovelPtolomea B17Reduces the SP cost of recovery skills to 25% of their normal SP cost.
Akihiko SanadaMartial Arts 101Cocytus B9Increases the effects of buffs on self.
Akihiko SanadaMasters of StrenghtPtolomea B8Greatly increases the effects of buffs on self.
Mitsuru KirijoHardcore Shoot ‘Em UpCaina B7Raises critical rate on foes with ailments (with Mitsuru in battle).
Mitsuru KirijoDog ToyPtolomea B8Greatly raises critical rate on foes with ailments (with Mitsuru in battle).
Fuuka YamagishiMath WorkbookAntenora B10Reduces damage taken when an ally’s weakness is struck.
Fuuka YamagishiEffortless Workout DVDJudecca B8Greatly reduces damage taken when an ally’s weakness is struck.
Ken AmadaBudget TrackerCaina B7Automatically recover 5 SP each turn in battle.
Ken AmadaTattered BookJudecca B8Automatically recover 10 SP each turn in battle.
KoromaruLarge BoneCaina B14Lowers Accuracy/Evasion of 1 random foe for 3 turns when a battle starts.
KoromaruPremium Dog FoodJudecca B17Lowers Accuracy/Evasion of all foes for 3 turns when a battle starts.
MetisDrip Coffee MakerAntenora B10Attack up by 20% until end of turn when receiving a Shift from Aigis.
MetisProfile BookJudecca B17Attack up by 40% until end of turn when receiving a Shift from Aigis.

Each of the members will also get their second Theurgy move as you progress. This is story-related and completely separate from finding the items or having the hangouts, and will be triggered after you leave the Abyss once you complete the following requirements.

CharacterTheurgyUnlocks After
Junpei IoriBlaze of LifeComplete Ptolomea B7
Yukari TakebaTranquilityComplete Ptolomea
Akihiko SanadaElectric OnslaughtComplete Antenora
Mitsuru KirijoBlade of ExecutionComplete Ptolomea B7
Fuuka YamagishiRevelationComplete Caina
Ken AmadaDivine InterventionComplete Ptolomea
KoromaruPower HowlingComplete Antenora
MetisCharging BlitzComplete Caina

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

Persona 3 Reload
Author
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.