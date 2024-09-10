How To Unlock Theurgy Combat Characteristics in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

The ultimate Theurgy moves in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis have to be unlocked and evolved with Characteristics once again, just like you did in the base game. And you can do this with a mix of combat exploration and Hangout-like activities inside the dorms.

How to Evolve Theurgy Characteristics in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

At the beginning of Episode Aigis, you have limited access to your party members’ moves, Theurgy included. They’ll only have their base Theurgy unlocked in the early game, but the second one is automatically unlocked as you progress through the doors. However, you’ll need to trigger Hangout events with them inside the Dorms to regain their Characteristics (such as Junpei’s extra Crit chance/damage).

These Hangouts can be activated by finding special Key Items inside the Abyss of Time. They’re all inside locked chests, and will require Twilight Fragments to open. Fortunately, you can get many of these by merely exploring the Abyss or completing Elizabeth’s requests.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you obtain the items, you can trigger the Hangout in the dorm by speaking with the corresponding character. As there are no time mechanics in Episode Aigis, you can do them whenever you want. But sooner is better than later.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Aigis is the exception as she now works exactly as the Protagonist did. To unlock her Characteristics and new Theurgy moves, you only need to fuse more Personas.

Character Hangout Item Where to Find Characteristic Junpei Iori Best Bouts DVD Cocytus B9 Raises critical rate and increases critical strength. Junpei Iori Spice Set Ptolomea B17 Greatly raises critical rate and greatly increases critical strength. Yukari Takeba Foreign Drama DVD Caina B14 Reduces the SP cost of recovery skills to 50% of their normal SP cost. Yukari Takeba Nonfiction Novel Ptolomea B17 Reduces the SP cost of recovery skills to 25% of their normal SP cost. Akihiko Sanada Martial Arts 101 Cocytus B9 Increases the effects of buffs on self. Akihiko Sanada Masters of Strenght Ptolomea B8 Greatly increases the effects of buffs on self. Mitsuru Kirijo Hardcore Shoot ‘Em Up Caina B7 Raises critical rate on foes with ailments (with Mitsuru in battle). Mitsuru Kirijo Dog Toy Ptolomea B8 Greatly raises critical rate on foes with ailments (with Mitsuru in battle). Fuuka Yamagishi Math Workbook Antenora B10 Reduces damage taken when an ally’s weakness is struck. Fuuka Yamagishi Effortless Workout DVD Judecca B8 Greatly reduces damage taken when an ally’s weakness is struck. Ken Amada Budget Tracker Caina B7 Automatically recover 5 SP each turn in battle. Ken Amada Tattered Book Judecca B8 Automatically recover 10 SP each turn in battle. Koromaru Large Bone Caina B14 Lowers Accuracy/Evasion of 1 random foe for 3 turns when a battle starts. Koromaru Premium Dog Food Judecca B17 Lowers Accuracy/Evasion of all foes for 3 turns when a battle starts. Metis Drip Coffee Maker Antenora B10 Attack up by 20% until end of turn when receiving a Shift from Aigis. Metis Profile Book Judecca B17 Attack up by 40% until end of turn when receiving a Shift from Aigis.

Each of the members will also get their second Theurgy move as you progress. This is story-related and completely separate from finding the items or having the hangouts, and will be triggered after you leave the Abyss once you complete the following requirements.

Character Theurgy Unlocks After Junpei Iori Blaze of Life Complete Ptolomea B7 Yukari Takeba Tranquility Complete Ptolomea Akihiko Sanada Electric Onslaught Complete Antenora Mitsuru Kirijo Blade of Execution Complete Ptolomea B7 Fuuka Yamagishi Revelation Complete Caina Ken Amada Divine Intervention Complete Ptolomea Koromaru Power Howling Complete Antenora Metis Charging Blitz Complete Caina

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

