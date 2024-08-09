How To Unlock Trading in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Trading is a new feature in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator that can massively speed up parts of the game. However, there are certain in-game requirements you need to meet before you can unlock trading in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator.

Requirements for Trading in Bee Swarm Simulator

You have to hit two major requirements to unlock the trading system in Bee Swarm Simulator. The first requirement is to earn the Playtime Cadet Badge, which is unlocked after you have played for eight total in-game hours. When you earn the badge, it will be announced to the server, so you shouldn’t miss the moment when you cross the eight-hour threshold.

The next requirement is to acquire 20 Bees. Bees are the lifeblood that Bee Swarm Simulator revolves around, and you can’t start trading until you have a small hive of your own. Bees are hatched from Eggs, and there are several Eggs you can use to hatch Bees. You need to acquire 20 Eggs and hatch Bees from them in order to fulfill the last step of the trading requirements. Using the Bee Swarm Simulator codes will help you get there even faster.

Once you have the Playtime Cadet Badge and 20 Bees, you’re ready to start trading.

How to Trade in Bee Swarm Simulator

The trading process is quite simple. Currently, you’re only allowed to trade with a single player at a time and you can exchange Beequips, Cub Buddy Skins, and Stickers.

To trade with another player, go to their hive or open the settings menu. You can access another player’s trade menu and send a trade request. Alternatively, another player can request to trade with you, which you need to accept if you want to trade with them. On the trade screen, add all the items you want to send to the other player. Once you both have agreed upon the swap of items, press the “Accept” button and after five seconds, the trade is finalized.

You can trade as many times as you want with as many players as you want. However, you can also disable trading through the settings if you don’t want to receive any additional trade requests.

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is available to play now.

