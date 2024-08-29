Ice Fishing Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 29, 2024
We added new codes!
It’s cold, but you need to sell fish for cash. So, drill a hole and grab your fishing gear to capture some aquatic creatures to fill your pockets with Coins. Gear is expensive, but you can equip yourself with bigger coolers thanks to Ice Fishing Simulator codes.
All Ice Fishing Simulator Codes List
Active Ice Fishing Simulator Codes
- ROTATE: Use for 500 Gems (New)
- WildGuestGames: Use for 5k Coins
- ICE: Use for 5k Coins
- THANKS: Use for 500 Gems
- ACCESS: Use for 500 Gems
- FISH: Use for 500 Gems
- SNOW: Use for 500 Gems
Expired Ice Fishing Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Ice Fishing Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Ice Fishing Simulator
It’s not easy to catch fish, but it is easy to redeem Ice Fishing Simulator codes, as shown in our guide below:
- Launch Ice Fishing Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left side.
- Enter a code into the text field.
- Hit Redeem to receive your free goodies.
Ice Fishing Simulator Wiki Link
Catching fish will be easier when you consult the Ice Fishing Simulator Wiki. Use it to read up on important locations and the fishing mechanics whenever you get stuck in the game.
Published: Aug 29, 2024 09:35 am