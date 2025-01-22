Immortal Luck Codes (January 2025) [UPD + Battles]

Updated: January 22, 2025 Looked for new codes!

Do you think you are worthy of spinning the Wheel of Eternity and putting your fate into the hands of the gods? Well, it doesn’t matter what you think—it’s fate! Spin the Wheel and get an Aura that gives plenty of Qi. It’s the whole point of Immortal Luck.

You need to cultivate a lot of Qi and perform breakthroughs many times to become powerful enough to face what is to come. The good news is that you can get plenty of Potions, Pills, and Spirit Stones right away by using Immortal Luck codes. For a similar Roblox experience, drop by our Cultivation Simulator codes article and discover what kinds of freebies fate has in store for you there!

All Immortal Luck Codes List

Immortal Luck Codes (Active)

BattleUpdate! : Use for x10 Golden Pills, x25 Red Pills, and x5 Luck Potions

: Use for x10 Golden Pills, x25 Red Pills, and x5 Luck Potions SorryForShutdown! : Use for x10 Golden Pills, x5 Yin Yang Pills, and x5 Luck Potions

: Use for x10 Golden Pills, x5 Yin Yang Pills, and x5 Luck Potions LateHappyNewYear! : Use for x10k Spirit Stones, x3 Luck Potions, and x3 Roll Speed Potions

: Use for x10k Spirit Stones, x3 Luck Potions, and x3 Roll Speed Potions SorryForDelay3 : Use for x5k Spirit Stones, x3 Roll Speed Potions, and x2 Yin Yang Pills

: Use for x5k Spirit Stones, x3 Roll Speed Potions, and x2 Yin Yang Pills SorryForDelay2 : Use for x5k Spirit Stones, x1 Luck Potion, x1 Roll Speed Potion, and x5 Golden Pills

: Use for x5k Spirit Stones, x1 Luck Potion, x1 Roll Speed Potion, and x5 Golden Pills SorryForDelay1: Use for x5k Spirit Stones, x1 Luck Potion, and x1 Yin Yang Pill

Immortal Luck Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Immortal Luck codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Immortal Luck

These are the steps you need to take to redeem your Immortal Luck codes:

Launch Immortal Luck in Roblox. Click on Codes at the top of the screen. Use the Enter Code Here field to input an active code. Get your free goodies by clicking on Redeem.

How to Get More Immortal Luck Codes

Digging for Immortal Luck codes is a task that takes a whole lot of time, but if you really want to do it yourself, you can join the MS: Immortal Luck Discord server and the MS: Immortal RNG Roblox group. Of course, you can save all that time by bookmarking our article and checking out our curated list of codes every time you need more freebies. After all, we do all the hard work for you!

Why Are My Immortal Luck Codes Not Working?

Typing a wrong character or mistaking the case a letter is in will break your Immortal Luck codes. Copy and paste them by using our article as your primary source instead. However, if you’re still not getting your free goodies, then the code has expired. Inform us about such codes so that we can put them where they belong.

What is Immortal Luck?

Immortal Luck is a Roblox experience that combines RNG and cultivation mechanics. You roll the Wheel of Fortune for various Auras that give you a certain Qi bonus. Then, you need to spend your time cultivating to gather as much Qi as you can so that you can perform breakthroughs and earn points that you’ll use to upgrade your skills. When you feel like you are strong enough, go ahead and enter the temple and face the elders in battle to prove that you are worthy.

