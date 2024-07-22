Chained Together is still going strong, which is great for an indie PC game. It certainly helps that its shenanigans make great YouTube fodder. But is Chained Together coming to Xbox or PlayStation? Here’s what you need to know.

Is Chained Together Getting an Xbox or PlayStation Release?

Chained Together is not getting an Xbox or PlayStation release. It’s also not landing on Switch. Via Discord, developer Anegar Games has stated it’s concentrating on the PC version for the foreseeable future, though it’s not ruled console versions out entirely.

So, even if Chained Together does hit PlayStation or Xbox, it won’t be any time soon, and it may also be ported by a third company, as is sometimes the case with PC games that make the jump to console. However, it looks as if another company is cheekily trying to beat Anegar Games to the punch and get a slice of that sweet, sweet Chained Together money with Chained Climb Together.

What Is Chained Climb Together?

Search for Chained Together on the PlayStation Store, and you’ll find a listing for Chained Climb Together. There’s no release date, but according to developer/publisher DEZVOLT APP & IDEI SRL, you “Begin your journey deep within the fiery depths of hell, bound to your companions by mystical chains.” Sound familiar? It should, as that’s the same premise as Chained Together.

We’ll have to see whether it makes it to release or not, but it seems like a blatant Chained Together knock-off. Those kinds of games are pretty common on mobile but less so on console. Sometimes, they’re just publishers giving an existing game a new name.

There was a pretty blatant Rocket League knock-off called Rocket Car on the PlayStation Store last year; it was pulled, but it’s still on the Nintendo eShop. Dezvolt had nothing to do with that one, but via TrueTrophies, its past PlayStation games have included Wash Simulator, which doesn’t appear anywhere in the store.

So the answer to whether Chained Together is coming to Xbox or PlayStation is no, and its developer has no current plans to release it on console. And if you need a hand with the 100% genuine PC game, here’s how to unlock all of Chained Together’s achievements.

