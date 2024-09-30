Is Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Multiplayer?

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster makes a few improvements upon the original, but is co-op or head-to-head play one of those improvements? Does Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster have a multiplayer component? Here’s what you need to know.

Does Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Have Multiplayer?

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster does not have multiplayer of any kind. Just like the original Xbox 360 game and the previous PS4/Xbox One remaster, this new version doesn’t let you play with friends in any capacity. Yes, before Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster there was also a fun but less thorough Dead Rising remaster, along with remasters of Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 2: Off the Record. None of those remasters had multiplayer either.

So, in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, you play solo as Frank West and while there’s nothing to stop you handing the joypad to another player, there’s no multiplayer facility at all.

Do Any Dead Rising Games Have Multiplayer?

However, that doesn’t mean no Dead Rising game has ever had multiplayer, so it might be worth checking out earlier entries, if that’s what you’re after. The games with multiplayer are as follows:

Dead Rising 2 (Xbox, PlayStation, PC). This game supports online two player co-op across all platforms, but going by forum threads, actually finding someone to play with could be tough.

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record (Xbox, PlayStation, PC). As with Dead Rising 2, this also supports two player co-op.

Dead Rising 3 (Xbox, PC). This also supports co-op, and some in-game vehicles work better with two players. There’s also DLC, Super Ultra Dead Rising 3′ Arcade Remix Hyper Edition EX + α, which allows four players to team up for fast match.

Dead Rising 4 doesn’t have any multiplayer, but it’s a pretty mediocre game anyway. Therefore, while Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster doesn’t have multiplayer, the earlier games Dead Rising 2, Off the Record and 3 all support co-op multiplayer play, though you’ll probably have to arrange a team-up yourself.

