Is Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Crossplay? Answered

The highly anticipated Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero marks the return of the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series, bringing a flurry of modern touches to the classic formula, but is crossplay with other platforms one of them?

Is Crossplay Coming to Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero?

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero won’t have crossplay functionality on release. The information comes directly from the game’s official Japanese website, where it’s stated that “Cross-platform support” won’t be available for any of its platforms. As such, players on PC will only be able to fight others on PC and so on. This is similar to other Dragon Ball games such as FighterZ and Xenoverse 2, which still don’t have crossplay up to this day.

However, not all is lost as there’s always a chance for the feature to be implemented later, and this does have a precedent. The most recent game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers received crossplay in February 2024, more than a year after its initial release, meaning that such additions aren’t completely out of the realm of possibility. So, it is still possible (but not confirmed in any way) that the feature could arrive in a future update.

The developers of the game have seemed very keen on listening to fans’ requests, which only adds to the chances of crossplay coming post-launch. Earlier this year, they announced the implementation of a split-screen local multiplayer mode following feedback, bringing back one of the best features from the original games. While the mode has limitations, it was still a surprisingly quick response to one of the most requested features.

So to wrap up, no. Crossplay won’t be available for the release of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, so make sure to grab it on the same platform as your friends if you’re looking to show them who’s boss. But don’t give up on the chances of a future update just yet, as we never know what we can get in the future.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero releases on October 11.

