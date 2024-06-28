Is EA FC 24 Crossplay?

Nowadays, crossplay is necessary for any online multiplayer game because most people use different platforms. But how does it all work in EA FC 24? Let’s find out whether EA FC 24 is crossplay.

EA FC 24 Crossplay, Explained

EA Sports FC 24 has expanded crossplay into all multiplayer online modes. Whether you’re teaming up with friends or facing off against mixed cross-platform teams, you can now do it all in various game modes. It’s based on the player’s platform generation, meaning:

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players can all play together.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can crossplay together.

Unfortunately, Switch players are left out of the crossplay fun.

EA FC 24 Modes with Crossplay

There are many modes in EA FC 24 where crossplay is available, including:

Clubs

Co-Op Seasons

VOLTA FOOTBALL™ (Arcade, Squads)

Ultimate Team™ Co-Op (Squad Battles, Rivals, Friendlies)

And it continues in these modes, too:

Ultimate Team (Rivals, Champions, Online Draft, Online Friendlies, Play a Friend)

Online Friendlies

Online Seasons

When you first enter EA Sports FC 24, crossplay is enabled by default unless your personal settings prohibit it. This seamless integration ensures that you can jump right into the action with friends across different platforms.

EA Connect: Your Social Hub

EA Connect is where you manage game invites and friends across platforms. Here’s how it works:

In Clubs and VOLTA Football, you’ll interact with the full EA Connect view to invite friends.

In other modes, a simplified version is used.

Through EA Connect, you can find and add new friends or players you recently played against. You can also block and mute players if needed.

Leaderboards and Crossplay

Leaderboards will show players and clubs based on your crossplay status in EA FC 24:

With crossplay enabled, you see all cross-platform players or clubs.

With crossplay disabled, you only see same-platform players or clubs.

In Clubs leaderboards, your club isn’t tied to a specific platform, showing all clubs regardless of crossplay status.

Lobbies and Crossplay

The host of a match determines if a lobby is crossplay-enabled or not. Here’s how it works:

If the host has crossplay enabled, the lobby allows cross-platform friends.

If the host has crossplay disabled, only same-platform friends can join.

To change the crossplay status of a lobby, all players must leave, and the host must adjust their settings before reinviting friends.

Club Information and Crossplay

Your crossplay status affects player information you can see in Clubs. For example:

As a club manager who opted out of crossplay, you won’t see transfer requests from cross-platform players until you opt in.

Viewing club information with crossplay disabled only shows players on the same platform.

EA FC 24’s crossplay feature makes the game more exciting and inclusive. So, jump in, enable crossplay, and enjoy the enhanced multiplayer experience that EA Sports FC 24 offers.

EA FC 24 is available now.

