Is Madden NFL 25 Down? How To Check Server Status

Just like College Football 25 before it, there is a lot of excitement around Madden NFL 25. That means gamers are booting it up to try out its different modes, but they’re running into problems. So, here’s whether Madden NFL 25 is down and how to check the server status.

How To Check Madden NFL 25’s Servers

While it’s normal for a game as big as Madden 25 to run into problems, what you need to figure out is whether the issues are on their end or lay at the feet of EA Sports. To do that, head to EA Sports’ official social media accounts and search for a post regarding server issues. If there aren’t any, a website like Downdetector or other players on social media may catch wind of the problem before the developer.

How To Deal With Madden NFL 25 Server Issues

If there is no mention of server issues anywhere on the web, it’s possible that there’s something wrong with your version of Madden 25 or your console. Here are some of the ways to fix your game not working:

Restart the Game It’s the oldest trick in the book for a reason. Closing and reopening the game can take care of a lot of problems, and it may do the trick here, especially if the issue has something to do with connecting to the servers.

Check Internet Connection Having a less-than-stellar connection can make your copy of Madden 25 act a bit strange. Restarting your modem or getting on another wi-fi may make all of your problems disappear. At least the ones pertaining to Madden; the rest is up to you.

Reinstalling the Game This is the nuclear option, as it means waiting around until your console or PC downloads the game for a second time. However, desperate times call for desperate measures, and there’s no time to waste when there’s something in the way of you winning Super Bowls.



And that’s whether Madden 25 is down and how to check the server status.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

