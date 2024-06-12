Is Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance on Xbox Game Pass?

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is bringing an updated version of the Nintendo Switch exclusive title to all modern platforms, but will it be readily available on Xbox Game Pass so a bigger portion of players can enjoy it?

Is Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Available on Game Pass?

Unfortunately, SMT V: Vengeance isn’t available in the Game Pass. Despite many other Atlus’ titles making the cut in Microsoft’s gaming subscription services recently, that wasn’t the case here, so there’s no way to give it a try on release without committing to buying it at full price. As it’s a new release, it could take a while before it gets some good sales.

The Game Pass has included other popular titles from the publisher, such as Persona 3 Reload and many other games in the series. However, despite SMT being the series that originated Persona in the first place, it won’t be getting the same treatment for now. The company’s next big title coming later this year, Metaphor: ReFantazio, wasn’t announced for the service either, which could mean that the Game Pass isn’t included in their current strategy for these titles.

Things could change in the future, as it isn’t uncommon for a game to join Game Pass’ library months (or even years) after its release, but nothing has been pointing out to that recently, so keep your expectations low. But once again, it isn’t uncommon for a title to suddenly drop into the service overnight, like just happened with Octopath Traveler II recently.

Shin Megami Tensei V was originally released for the Nintendo Switch in 2021 and received critical praise. The original version is being delisted from eShop as Vengeance is coming out, since this new version includes all content originally present in the first title and more.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance releases on June 14, 2024. The game is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

