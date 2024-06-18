Is There a Black Clover Season 5 Release Date on Netflix?

Black Clover is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises of all time and has a whopping four seasons worth of episodes available to stream on Netflix. But is there any information regarding a Black Clover Season 5 being in the works?

Is Black Clover Season 5 Coming to Netflix?

Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, there is no information regarding the release date of a fifth season of Black Clover coming to Netflix, or anywhere for that matter. The fourth season of Black Clover was released in 2022, and fans have been waiting patiently since then for any information regarding another season of this anime.

Much like the manga adaptation, it appears that this anime adaptation is taking its time to continue pushing forward. It seems that they don’t want to catch up to exactly where the manga is and leave fans waiting for the next chapter in the story. Due to the mangaka wanting to take care of his own health and the health of their family, Black Clover sees a much slower release cycle compared to other weekly manga releases.

This doesn’t mean that there isn’t a chance for a Season 5 of Black Clover, however. There have been plenty of anime that have taken a long pause to ensure that they don’t run out of content to cover, only to come back years after the last season. For those waiting for the newest release, you can at least rewatch the currently available anime, as well as the Black Clover film that was released in 2023.

Until then, we’ll just need to patiently wait for the announcement of a new season, and it’s hopeful addition to Netflix’s growing catalog of fantastic anime adaptions. You could always watch Delicious in Dungeon to pass the time, at least.

Black Clover Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Netflix.

