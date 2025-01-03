Definitive Jujutsu Infinite Domain Expansion Guide

Domain Expansion, just like in JJK manga and anime, is the ultimate move of every sorcerer in Jujutsu Infinite. So, you will want to master it as soon as possible if you aim to become a Special grade. To help you out, we prepared the following Jujutsu Infinite Domain Expansion guide.

How to Unlock Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Infinite

You can unlock two different types of Domains in Jujutsu Infinite: Incomplete and Full Domain Expansion. Incomplete Domain is unlocked when you complete the last part of the story, which is available at Level 420. The Incomplete Domain works just like a Full one, but your innate abilities don’t have full AoE inside of it.

Domain Expansion on the Innate Technique Mastery tree

Full Domain Expansion is the final step in the Mastery path of some Legendary and Special Grade Cursed Techniques. Open up your Innate Skills menu, and you will find the Domain on the far right side of the Mastery path. To unlock it, you need a Domain Shard and Mastery 250 on a specific Innate Technique.

How to Get Domain Shards

Domain Shard in inventory

There are multiple ways to get Domain Shards in Jujutsu Infinite. However, they can be quite rare and expensive.

Curse Market NPC : This shop refreshes every few hours, and from time to time, you can buy Domain Shards from it in exchange for Demon Fingers and Jade Lotuses.

: This shop refreshes every few hours, and from time to time, you can buy Domain Shards from it in exchange for Demon Fingers and Jade Lotuses. Chests : As one of the possible loot drops, you can get Domain Shards from Chests. However, the odds are very low. So, use consumables that increase your luck when you can.

: As one of the possible loot drops, you can get Domain Shards from Chests. However, the odds are very low. So, use consumables that increase your luck when you can. Trading : Domain Shards are tradeable, so you can get them by trading with other players.

: Domain Shards are tradeable, so you can get them by trading with other players. World Loot: Domain Shards can spawn on the map as items that you can pick up. However, to properly track them, you will need the Item Notifier (2,699 Robux) gamaepass that helps you get to them.

How to Use Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Infinite

Fill up the Domain Meter and then use the assigned hotkey for Domain Expansion

Domain Expansion is basically your ultimate move in Jujutsu Infinite. First, equip it through the Skills menu. Then, when you fill the Domain Meter by damaging enemies, press the hotkey you assigned to cast Domain Expansion.

While inside your domain, your innate skills have full AoE range, and they can’t be dodged. Your offensive and defensive stats increase by 50% as well. Incomplete domains only get the benefit of the increased stats.

Domain Clashing

Domain Clashing minigame

If you and an opponent both use Domain Expansion at the same time, your Domains will clash. Domain Clashing is a minigame that requires you to press LMB (M1) at the right time while the red line is inside the blue sections of the meter. The winner of the minigame expands his Domain, and the other player’s Domain Meter is depleted.

How to Defend Against Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Infinite

Simple Domain on the Technique tree

Hollow Wicker Basket on the Technique tree

Heavenly Restriction NPC

There are several methods you can use to defend yourself if you are caught inside of an enemy’s Domain Expansion, and those are:

Simple Domain is unlocked through the Technique skill tree for 20 SP. On use, it creates a small area inside of another player’s Domain. Inside the area, Domain’s effects don’t work.

is unlocked through the Technique skill tree for 20 SP. On use, it creates a small area inside of another player’s Domain. Inside the area, Domain’s effects don’t work. Hollow Wicker Basket is another unlockable technique that negates the effects of the enemy’s Domain around you. However, it also stops you from using innate techniques yourself.

is another unlockable technique that negates the effects of the enemy’s Domain around you. However, it also stops you from using innate techniques yourself. Heavenly Restriction is available as a gamepass for 1699 Robux, and it allows you to ignore most sure-hit effects while inside of a Domain.

And that concludes our Jujutsu Infinite Domain Expansion guide. If you want to know which Innate techniques are a must-have in Jujujutsu Infinite, check out our Cursed Technique Tier List here on Escapist.

