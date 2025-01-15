Forgot password
Jump WarriorZ Codes (January 2025) [RELEASE]

Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 04:56 am

Updated: January 15, 2025

We added new codes!

Nothing releases that sweet dopamine like annihilating an enemy with a sick combo. If you want to test your skills in a Roblox fighting game that is much more than smashing your mouse button, Jump WarriorZ is what you’ve been looking for.

To spice up the combat, the game offers a ton of weapons, skills, and traits. Unlocking them is easier when you have an abundance of currency to spend, so redeem Jump WarriorZ codes to ensure you’ll never run out of coins and gems. After you redeem them all, check out Peroxide Codes for more rewards in a similar title.

All Jump WarriorZ Codes List

Working Jump WarriorZ Codes 

  • SorryForIssue: Use for 150 Coins, 500 Gems, and 1 Legendary Scrolls Bundle (New)
  • Release: Use for 300 Coins and 1k Gems (New)

Expired Jump WarriorZ Codes 

  • Update099
  • UpdatePhase098
  • Update095
  • OpenTest
  • SPReset
  • TestingV0

How to Redeem Codes in Jump WarriorZ

Follow the instructions below to learn how to redeem the Jump WarriorZ codes:

  • How to redeem Jump WarriorZ codes step 1
    Image by The Escapist
  • How to redeem Jump WarriorZ codes step 2
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Jump Warrior Z on Roblox.
  2. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time.
  3. Press on your keyboard to open the Menu.
  4. Click the Settings button.
  5. Paste a valid code into the Enter Code text box.
  6. Hit Enter to claim the rewards.

If you need a hand figuring out the controls and all the different aspects of the game, check out the official Jump WarriorZ Trello board. Learn all there is about game modes, essences, classes, traits, and weapons to find a strategy suitable for your tastes.

Why Are My Jump WarriorZ Codes Not Working?

If the game won’t accept your Jump WarriorZ code, try double-checking if you made a spelling mistake. Since these codes tend to get complex, the best way to approach them is pasting them straight into the text box. Unfortunately, it’s also possible for a code to expire out of the blue. Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever, so make sure to grab them as quickly as possible.

What Is Jump WarriorZ?

Jump WarriorZ is a Roblox action-based RPG set in a world inspired by several popular anime, including Dragon Ball Z and Naruto. The game features a robust fighting system, offering four classes and countless skills, traits, and weapons to unlock. The main draw is the story mode set in several arcs, but the experience also has additional modes to explore, including Raids, Ranked, PvP, and special limited Events that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

To get more freebies in similar Roblox games, check out our lists of Anime Champions Simulator Codes and Anime Spirits Codes.

