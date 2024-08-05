Kengan official promo image.
Image via Flyday Studios
Kengan Codes (August 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Aug 5, 2024 07:32 am

Updated: August 5, 2024

We added more codes.

Prepare for a fighting game that will test your skills like never before. Kengan features an intricate combat system that leaves little room for error, but mastering it will turn you into a powerful martial artist. In the meantime, you can redeem Kengan codes to raise your power level quickly!

All Kengan Codes List

Active Kengan Codes

  • Shutdown1: Use for free rewards (New)
  • FollowerCode1: Use for free rewards (New)
  • Public Release Hotfix: Use for free rewards
  • Public Release: Use for free rewards
  • Public Release Presets: Use for free rewards
  • sd1: Use for free rewards

Expired Kengan Codes

  • There are currently no expired Kengan codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Kengan

Redeeming Kengan codes is easy if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Kengan.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Kengan in Roblox.
  2. Level up to rank 4.
  3. Press M on your keyboard or click the menu button (1).
  4. Click on Settings (2).
  5. Input a code into the Enter Code field (3).
  6. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

