Kengan Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 5, 2024 We added more codes.

Prepare for a fighting game that will test your skills like never before. Kengan features an intricate combat system that leaves little room for error, but mastering it will turn you into a powerful martial artist. In the meantime, you can redeem Kengan codes to raise your power level quickly!

All Kengan Codes List

Active Kengan Codes

Shutdown1 : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards FollowerCode1 : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards Public Release Hotfix : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards Public Release : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards Public Release Presets : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards sd1: Use for free rewards

Expired Kengan Codes

There are currently no expired Kengan codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Kengan

Redeeming Kengan codes is easy if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Kengan in Roblox. Level up to rank 4. Press M on your keyboard or click the menu button (1). Click on Settings (2). Input a code into the Enter Code field (3). Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

