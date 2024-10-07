Line to Heaven Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 7, 2024 We added more codes!

Recommended Videos

You’ve reached the promised kingdom, but you’re not the only one waiting for your turn in the house of God. In Line to Heaven, the occupancy is limited, and you’ll have to fight against other pilgrims for a chance to go through the pearly gates. Ask yourself: How bad do I want it?

This is a game of patience and strategy. You must plan out your every move and strategically skip other players to make it to the front of the line. Since there still aren’t any Line to Heaven codes to help you out, this will be your ultimate test of faith and resilience. While you’re waiting for your one opportunity, stop by our Dance for UGC Codes article and collect valuable freebies in another unique Roblox game.

All Line to Heaven Codes List

Working Line to Heaven Codes

There are currently no working Line to Heaven codes.

Expired Line to Heaven Codes

There are currently no expired Line to Heaven codes.

Related: UGC Don’t Move Codes

How to Redeem Line to Heaven Codes

Image by The Escapist

Line to Heaven doesn’t feature any codes, and there’s no way to redeem them. The game’s description advises you to join the Holi creations Discord server to find codes, which means developers are planning to add them with one of the upcoming updates.

Until that happens, you can speed up your progress in the game and increase your income by giving it a like and joining the Holy Creations Roblox Group. Once the game receives a code redemption system, you’ll find all of the codes right here. Bookmark this article to keep tabs on the latest developments!

How to Get More Line to Heaven Codes

Since searching for codes is an arduous task, we understand if you want to avoid the hassle. Luckily, we’re here to do the work for you and add the latest Line to Heaven codes to our list once they appear. But if you want, you can join the Holy Creations Roblox group and Holy creations Discord server and search for codes yourself. Good luck!

Why Are My Line to Heaven Codes Not Working?

Your Line of Heaven codes are not working because they don’t exist (yet). Once they make their way into the game, make sure that your codes are active and don’t contain any typos, such as misspellings and wrong casing. Otherwise, the game won’t accept them.

What Is Line to Heaven?

Line to Heaven is a Roblox line waiting experience based on similar games such as Bathroom Line Simulator. This time around, you’re waiting in line for a chance to enter the Kingdom of Heaven, but you’ll need to fight for your spot in line. Each player standing in the line receives money every second, which you can spend on skipping the line and getting ahead. The closer you stand to Heaven, the more money you’ll receive, but everyone standing behind you will also spend their money to skip ahead of you.

Once you reach the first place in line, you’ll need to stand your ground and time it right since only one person can enter per minute. Once you succeed, you’ll have completed one prayer, and accumulated prayers will grant you more items to increase your income. Try to enter Heaven as many times as possible if you want to reach the top 10 spots on the grand leaderboard.

To claim freebies in other exhilarating Roblox games, visit our Race Clicker Codes and Monster Race Codes and redeem codes before they expire!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy