Marvel Rivals: Best & Worst Character Win Rates (January 2025)

Winning in a hero shooter is as much about choosing the right character as it is pure skill. That’s why it’s important for Marvel Rivals players to know which characters win and lose the most. Here are the best and worst Marvel Rivals character win rates as of January 2025.

Recommended Videos

Which Characters Have the Worst Win Rates in Marvel Rivals?

The point of releasing data like win rate for a hero shooter like Marvel Rivals is to get a good idea of which heroes and villains are dominating the meta. No one wants to be the person holding a squad back, and getting familiar with a character who wins a lot is a good way to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Unfortunately, not everyone is a team player, so if you have someone who refuses to accept that their character just isn’t the right fit, there’s now data you can show them to prove your point. So, here are the Marvel Rivals characters with the worst win rates as of January 2025:

Character Pick Rate Win Rate Black Widow 1.21% 41.07% Jeff the Land Shark 13.86% 44.38% Squirrel Girl 2.93% 44.78% Moon Knight 9.53% 46.35% The Punisher 8.68% 46.48% Cloak & Dagger 20.58% 46.68% Scarlet Witch 6.25% 46.97% Venom 14.65% 47.56% Winter Soldier 6.49% 47.97% Wolverine 1.95% 48.04%

Most of the characters on this list have a low pick rate, making having a higher winning percentage pretty difficult. However, there are three characters that stick out: Jeff the Land Shark, Cloak & Dagger, and Venom. The first two are healers but don’t have the unique skillsets that other Strategists like Mantis and Luna Snow have. It’s also possible that Jeff’s win rate could drop even lower in Season 2, as his Ultimate Attack, which is one of his major appeals, is going to receive a nerf.

Venom, meanwhile, is the lone tank on the list. He’s great at eating damage but doesn’t have the attacks to finish the job a lot of the time. Thankfully, he’s going to receive a buff in Season 1, one that increases the base damage of his Ultimate Attack.

Related: All Marvel Rivals Ultimate Voice Lines & What They Mean

Which Characters Have the Best Win Rates in Marvel Rivals?

For those out there who have yet to decide on a main, knowing the best win rates will likely help you make a decision. So, here are the characters who win the most in Marvel Rivals and how often they are picked:

Character Pick Rate Win Rate Mantis 19.77% 55.20% Hela 12.86% 54.24% Loki 8.19% 53.79% Magik 4.02% 53.63% Adam Warlock 7.45% 53.59% Rocket Raccoon 9.51% 53.20% Peni Parker 18% 53.05% Thor 12.52% 52.65% Black Panther 3.48% 52.60% Hulk 6.74% 51.79%

A lot of the usual suspects are on this list, such as Peni Parker and Mantis, who have been fan favorites since the game’s launch. However, the biggest takeaway is the characters with lower pick rates, such as Magik and Black Panther. If you’ve played the game enough, you’ll know that both of those damage heroes can cause all kinds of problems, especially when taking on players who have mastered all of their abilities.

Of course, this win rate data doesn’t mean your squad should only pick from these 10 characters, but it is a good indicator of who’s most difficult to defend. So, while you may prefer playing as a character from the worst win rate list, having some familiarity with at least one winner isn’t a bad idea.

And those are the Marvel Rivals characters with the worst win rates in January 2025.

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy