Marvel Rivals Clash of Dancing Lions Tips: How To Pass, Score & Win

While people launch Marvel Rivals to dive into the hero shooter aspect of the game, it’s not the only mode that NetEase Games offers. In fact, a new mode is giving gamers some trouble. So, here are some tips for Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals.

What Is Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals?

Clash of Dancing Lions is part of the Fortune & Colors event in Marvel Rivals, which is here to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It features three characters – Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Star-Lord – and plays a lot like Rocket League, with teams of three attempting to score goals and stop their opponents from doing the same. The only problem is that, while it’s a ton of fun and helps unlock the free Star-Lord skin, it’s a lot different than traditional Marvel Rivals matches, which is leaving some players scratching their heads.

How To Pass in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals

Ball movement is key to Clash of Dancing Lions, as there are very few opportunities for players to run from one side of the field to the other and score. So, passing is arguably the most important mechanic in the game. However, getting the ball to your teammates is sometimes easier said than done.

Getting the ball is the first step in completing a pass, but once you have it, you must be smart. Avoid passing into crowds, as it’s more likely the ball will end up in the hands of the other team. To make sure your teammates know where you’re looking to pass it, have voice chat on and communicate well. The final thing to remember is not to hold onto the ball for too long because that gives the other team an opportunity to knock it out of your hands.

How To Score in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals

If your teammates trust you enough to pass you the ball near the goal, listen to these tips about how to score in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals so you don’t let them down. The most important thing to remember is that just throwing the ball at the goal won’t be very effective, especially if you’re pretty far away. Since you have to run the ball in yourself, only look to throw it if you see an open lane – one that makes it difficult for your opponents to catch up.

More likely than not, in these situations, the enemy will be trailing behind you, so throw the ball ahead of you and dash to catch up. This will allow you to get your hands on the ball and run it in without anyone having the chance to knock it out of your hands. Keep your head on a swivel, though, as the abilities in Clash of Dancing Lions make scoring pretty difficult.

How To Win in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals

If you’re having a hard time winning a match of Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals, one tip will help more than any other: play defense. While it’s easy to want to have all the glory in a mode like this, selfless players will stand by their goal and ensure the other team doesn’t score. It’s not as much fun as running the ball in, but if your opponents fail to score, your teammates will have less work to do on the other end.

The other key is to communicate, so make sure to play Clash of Dancing Lions with a couple of friends that you know will have your back. There’s nothing worse than loading into a match, only to realize that your team isn’t going to cooperate.

And those are some tips for Marvel Rivals Clash of Dancing Lions, including how to pass, score, and win. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to intercept the ball in the new mode.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

