Metaphor Refantazio Cooking
Metaphor ReFantazio Cooking Answers

Help Fabienne out!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 01:19 am

Besides fighting monsters and saving the world, you can also help out Fabienne at the Hushed Honey Bee Inn during your journey. While cooking at the inn, you will need to answer the cooking questions correctly to get extra points in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How To Answer Cooking Questions in Metaphor ReFantazio

During your downtime at night, you can hone your Tolerance by helping Fabienne cook in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Of course, the woman will give you a recipe that you can follow so you won’t make an inedible dish for her customers. However, Gallica will still test you, so you need to answer these questions to get the full Tolerance points.

RecipesAnswers
Cockatoo Wooly Cloud OmeletteCook it on low heat.
Desert Veggie StewLet’s scrape the top.
Seafood Bread WrapTake off the fish skin first.

Those are the three possible dishes that you can make at Hushed Honey Bee Inn. Besides that, there are two side quests that you can accept that are related to the inn while staying in the capital. First is from a male Nidia, who will ask you to help out in the kitchen since the establishment is very busy at night. Unlike the three regular recipes, this quest will give you a special question. When Gallica asks about the finishing touches, you need to answer, “Grate it in and simmer.”

Another mission is about a cook who will ask you to find out about the Redgrass-Roasted Bidou recipe. Besides helping out this person, you can also make the dish for yourself if you have all the ingredients. Luckily, all of them can be found in the market square in Grand Trad. At the end of this cooking session, Gallica will ask you to put your own spin on the dish. Just stick to the recipe since you definitely do not want to add extra spice to this perfect meal.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

