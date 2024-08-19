My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 Release Date Confirmed

My Hero Academia has firmly established itself as one of the best anime since it first premiered in 2018. Even though the manga that inspired it recently concluded, the anime continues to go strong. So, what date is episode 14 of My Hero Academia Season 7 releasing?

When Will My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 Release?

The last episode of My Hero Academia was delayed due to the 2024 Summer Olympics broadcast. Fortunately, there are no more expected delays for the rest of the season. This means that episode 14 in Season 7 of My Hero Academia will air on August 24th at 2:30 AM PT/5:30 AM ET. The remaining episodes of the season will air until October, with English dubs being released two weeks after the subbed versions.

What’s Happening in My Hero Academia Season 7?

My Hero Academia has had a wild, action packed season since it began back in May. Gone are the days of sports festivals and low-level stakes, as the students of U.A. High are now fighting for the fate of the world.

The season began with the introduction of the top American hero, Star and Stripe, who was enlisted in the war against the League of Villains. This led to the reveal of a surprising traitor, as well as Deku and his classmates joining the fight.

The last few episodes have been as heart wrenching as they have been action-packed, with sacrifices being made and heroes lost. In what is arguably the most shocking moment of the series, one of the most popular characters in MHA met an untimely end that cemented just what is at stake in the fight.

In the last episode, Deku finally began his battle against his nemesis, Tomura Shigaraki. This is a fight fans have been waiting to see, which makes waiting for the next episodes almost unbearable.

New episodes of My Hero Academia are released weekly on Crunchyroll.

