Night Sea Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 14, 2024
Added more codes!
Wake up and smell the ocean, matey! This Roblox adventure sets you off on a journey across the four seas, inspired by the legendary One Piece anime series. Sooner or later, you’re bound to cross swords with the Marines, but have no fear—Night Sea codes are here!
All Night Sea Codes List
Active Night Sea Codes
- 150KVISITS: Use for 25 Gems and 100k Beli
- SORRY4BUG: Use for 30 Gems, 75k Beli, and a Stats Refund
- Sorry4ResetData: Use for 35 Gems and 50k Beli
- Prozyxl: Use for 5 Gems and 5k Beli
- Lucifer: Use for 5 Gems and 5k Beli
- LongBLEB: Use for 5 Gems and 5k Beli
- Kio: Use for 5 Gems and 5k Beli
- PhongDev: Use for 5 Gems and 5k Beli
Expired Night Sea Codes
- Release
How to Redeem Codes in Night Sea
Before setting sail, you’ll need to learn about redeeming Night Sea codes. Let’s begin:
- Launch Night Sea on Roblox.
- Click the Menu icon (1) on the left.
- Click the Settings button (2) to access the code redemption window.
- Input a code into the Code here! text box (3).
- Press Enter on your keyboard to collect your rewards.
If you can’t get enough of One Piece games, our Cursed Sea Codes and Seas Battlegrounds Codes articles will provide you with all the rewards you need to keep the adventure going.
Published: Aug 14, 2024 05:20 am