Omniheroes Codes (October 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Oct 31, 2024 09:15 am

Updated: October 31, 2024

We added a new code!

In Omniheroes, the valiant Valkyries have been captured in an attempt to save the kingdom of Palmarius. As an Omniguardian, you must assemble a team of skilled warriors, rescue the Valkyries from the grasp of evil, and join forces to drive the enemy away for good!

Since you’re starting with a low-level team of up-and-coming novices, you’ll be in dire need of upgrades. That’s why Omniheroes codes will be your best friends early on, giving you all the necessary valuables to level up your crew and tackle the toughest enemies head-on. If you’re looking to get freebies in other mobile RPGs, visit our Solo Leveling Arise Codes guide and enjoy tons of free stuff!

All Omniheroes Codes List

Working Omniheroes Codes 

  • HALLOWEEN24: Use for x500 Diamonds and x2 Invoker Crystals (New)
  • OH000: Use for x200 Diamonds and x15 5-Star Hero Shards
  • FBG1000A: Use for x200 Diamonds, x100k Gold, and x2 SMN Tickets II
  • OH555: Use for x55 Diamonds and x25 5-Star Hero Shards
  • OH777: Use for x77.77k Gold, x300 Diamonds, x77 Ascension Ores, x7 SMN Tickets I, an SMN Ticket II, x7 5-Star Hero Shards, x7 4-Star Hero Shards, and x77 3-Star Hero Shards
  • OH888: Use for x88 Diamonds, an SMN Ticket II, and x2 Bounty Refresh Orders
  • OH999: Use for x99 Diamonds, x2 Bounty Refresh Orders, and x10 5-Star Hero Shards
  • OMNISTART: Use for x200 Diamonds, x100k Gold, and x2 SMN Tickets II
  • JoinOH: Use for x200 Diamonds and x20k Gold
  • OMNIHEROES: Use for x200 Diamonds
  • STPATRICKOH: Use for x200 Diamonds, x100 Ascension Ores, x5 Lilys of the Valley, x5 Jade Daggers, x5 Jade Shard Pendants, and x5 Lakegreen Stones

Expired Omniheroes Codes 

  • 2023WEEKEND1
  • OHWORLDCUP
  • BRANDNEWOH
  • EARTHDAY23
  • OH1stAnn
  • FB30000
  • 2024CDAY
  • THANKSGIVING
  • THANKU1Y
  • Kayzinho777
  • APRILFOOL24
  • 2024NEWYEAR
  • OSOICHI
  • OHNEWCODE
  • Jaycee
  • ANNIC5
  • TYHALLOWEEN
  • OMNIGPF2023
  • OHFBEVENT
  • LUNAR2024
  • Severance
  • ANNADSUM5
  • STPATRICK2024
  • FBDCOH2023
  • MUSICOH
  • OHSE2AP
  • STSFTO
  • OMSRNE
  • OHWEEKEND
  • AWSCD3
  • HALLOWEEN
  • OHSVKR
  • XMAS2023
  • OS3MXS
  • PROGRAMOH
  • DOMAIN
  • OHSV13
  • 3RDWEEKEND
  • STPATRICK24
  • THANKS
  • OHTHXGIVING
  • rUnEsYsTeM
  • PREVALENTINE
  • EASTEROH23
  • SE1FBK
  • OHWOMEN23
  • OSMEMES
  • RDWEEKEND
  • APRILFOOLOH
  • Pre500000
  • ANNGEM500

How to Redeem Omniheroes Codes

Let’s go through the entire process of redeeming Omniheroes codes, beat by beat:

  1. Launch Omniheroes on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Tap the Avatar icon (1) in the top-left corner.
  4. Tap the Settings tab (2) in the Avatar menu.
  5. Tap the Gift Code button (3) from the Other Settings section.
  6. Type in your code into the code text field (4).
  7. Tap the Confirm button (5) to redeem the code.

How to Get More Omniheroes Codes

Since we’re already on code-hunting duty, all you have to do is bookmark this article, sit back, and relax. As soon as new Omniheroes codes appear, you’ll find them all in our carefully curated list. For other game-related news, updates, and events, check out the following socials:

Why Are My Omniheroes Codes Not Working?

If your Omniheroes codes are giving you trouble, there are a few steps you should take. First of all, make sure that your code contains no grammatical or spelling errors whatsoever. Avoid any hidden spacing and pay attention to casing to avoid necessary frustration. Second, double-check that the code you’re trying to redeem is in our active list, or else you won’t have much success. If you’re still having issues with a certain code, let us know in the comments, and we’ll look into it.

What Is Omniheroes?

Omniheroes is an idle turn-based RPG where you lead a team of heroes through a series of battles to save your kingdom from certain doom. Choose up to four heroes, upgrade their skillset, and become your realm’s savior!

