One Piece Episode 1113 Release Date Confirmed

The latest episode of One Piece delivered on the hype of a monumental matchup between two powerful characters. With that fight over, the next episode is shaping up to be the start of an exciting story arc. So, when can we expect One Piece Episode 1113 to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Does One Piece Episode 1113 Come Out?

One Piece Episode 1113 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The episode will be available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Netflix, as well as third-party apps such as Prime Video if the Crunchyroll add-on is included with your subscription. Last week’s episode was all about Captain Kid, fresh off his victory against Big Mom in Wano, going up against Emperor of the Sea Red-Haired Shanks. The battle was set on the shores of Elbaf, the land of the giants that have eluded the Straw Hats who have sought to visit since the Little Garden arc decades ago.

The story on Egghead Island is taking a small reprieve as we see other events unfold around the New World. The Kid versus Shanks fight is only the first stop in the new arc, as the next episode preview shows viewers that Koby will be the focus of the next big story shift. With the hero of the Rocky Port incident captured by Blackbeard, it’s only a matter of time before bigger characters like Garp come into play as the Emperors of the Sea make their moves all across the New World. It’s never been more clear that One Piece is setting the stage for an incredible conclusion to the 27-year-long story.

Related: All One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Cast Confirmed

Here’s when One Piece Episode 1113 airs in various regions:

PDT: Saturday, July 20, 7:00 PM

EDT: Saturday, July 20, 10:00 PM

UTC: Sunday, July 20, 2:00 AM

CEST: Sunday, July 20, 4:00 AM

BST: Sunday, July 20, 3:00 AM

So, One Piece Episode 1113 is confirmed to be released on Saturday, July 20, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy