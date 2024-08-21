One Piece Episode 1117 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece anime is quickly catching up with the manga, and Episode 1116 provided further developments on the New World. Following a bold declaration from Buggy the Clown, when can fans expect Episode 1117 of One Piece to be released?

When Does One Piece Episode 1117 Come Out?

One Piece Episode 1117 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 31, 2024, in some timezones and Sunday, September 1st, in others. Below, you can find a list of timezone-specific release dates so you can watch the episode the minute it drops:

PDT: Saturday, August 31, 7:00 PM

EDT: Saturday, August 31, 10:00 PM

UTC: Sunday, September 1, 2:00 AM

CEST: Sunday, September 1, 4:00 AM

BST: Sunday, September 1, 3:00 AM

What Is One Piece Episode 1117 About?

Unfortunately, it seems that the main story of the One Piece anime will be taking a break, with Episode 1117 coming out in two weeks instead of one, as a recap episode with no new content taking its place. Fans will have to wait a week to get new developments on the Straw Hats and the rest of the new world. If you’re interested in watching the special recap episode, which focuses on the Revolutionary Army, the episode will be released on both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Because the One Piece anime is always close to catching up with the manga content, special breaks like these are required to give the story room to breathe. The past few episodes have been intense and fast-paced world-building, and a break is required; otherwise, longer delays between episodes may be possible.

So, One Piece Episode 1117 is confirmed to be released on Saturday, August 31, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll and Netflix, with a special recap episode airing this week on Saturday, August 24.

