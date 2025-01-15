One Punch Simulator X Codes (January 2025) [Heavenly]

Updated: January 15, 2025 Looked for new codes!

While One Punch Simulator X may rely on the simple concept of a Roblox clicker game, you need to train and meditate a lot to get enough Power and Psychic to unlock your powers and fight all the immobile enemies. So, pull up your sleeves and get down to business!

The good news is that you can become a proper Hero or Villain sooner by using the help of One Punch Simulator X codes and grabbing all the free Psychic, Power, and other essential resources. If you’re looking for a similar One-Punch-Man-based Roblox title, check out our article on One Punch Fighters X codes and collect all the free goodies ASAP!

All One Punch Simulator X Codes List

Active One Punch Simulator X Codes

1klikes —Redeem for 10k Psychic

—Redeem for 10k Psychic Heavenly —Redeem for 10k Psychic

—Redeem for 10k Psychic freecr4te —Redeem for 1 Normal Crate

—Redeem for 1 Normal Crate PsychologicalArt —Redeem for 2k Psychic

—Redeem for 2k Psychic Release—Redeem for 10k Power

Expired One Punch Simulator X Codes

Christmas

Update1

AutoTrain

Darkness

How to Redeem Codes in One Punch Simulator X

Here’s all that you need to do to redeem your One Punch Simulator X codes:

Run One Punch Simulator X in Roblox. Click on the ABX button in the menu on the left. Input a working code into the Put the code here field. Click on Redeem to get your free stuff!

How to Get More One Punch Simulator X Codes

To go spelunking for One Punch Simulator X codes yourself, you can join the One Punch Simulator X Discord server and the Unreal X Roblox group. The better option is, however, to save a lot of time by relying on our list of codes that we always keep updated. Bookmark the page and come back every time you’re in need of more free goodies to boost your gameplay.

Why Are My One Punch Simulator X Not Working?

Pay close attention to your spelling when entering your One Punch Simulator X codes. A typo will render your code invalid and won’t give you any freebies. The best approach is to use the copy/paste method. If the problem persists, it most probably means that the code you’re trying to use has expired. If so, let us know so that we can update our article right away.

What Is One Punch Simulator X?

One Punch Simulator X is a Roblox RPG adventure experience that relies on clicker mechanics. You choose whether you want to be a Hero or a Villain, and you need to do your best to uphold that reputation. While you can fight immobile enemies, you can also attack other players, so be careful not to kill those on your side, or your reputation will plummet. Unlocking skills and becoming strong enough is based on training and meditating to gain Power and Psychic. You can Rebirth to gain better stat modifiers and become more powerful faster.

