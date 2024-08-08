Pokemon GO Adventure Week Taken Over event promo featuring Giovanni, with the Special Research icon added
Image via Niantic
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Pokemon Go Adventure Week Taken Over Research: All Tasks & Rewards

Face off against Giovanni and save Shadow Cresselia with the Taken Over research in Pokemon GO
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 02:57 pm

Team GO Rocket is taking over in Pokemon GO as part of the Adventure Week: Taken Over event. You’ll need to complete research tasks to earn a chance to take on Giovanni and his new Legendary Shadow Pokemon. Here’s all the Taken Over tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

When Is Pokemon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over?

The Pokemon GO Adventure Week: Taken Over event runs from August 8 at 12 AM local time to August 12 at 11:59 PM local time.

The research path that comes along with this event and leads to a chance to catch Shadow Cressilia is available as soon as the event begins. Time to see if your Buzzwole is half as strong as he looks.

Thankfully, you have a little extra time to check off the Taken Over tasks and claim those rewards in Pokemon GO. The research must be claimed by September 3, 2024, but it’s a Special Research path, meaning there’s no deadline to finish it. So, as long as you log in and grab the Special Research before the end of the current season, you should be good to go.

All Adventure Week Taken Over Research Tasks & Rewards

Image of a Pokemon GO trainer with a chip on their hip, with a variety of Pokemon Eggs floating out of it as they walk in the park
Image via Niantic

The Adventure Week: Taken Over research path in Pokemon GO has five tasks you’ll need complete. Here’s every task you’ll encounter and the rewards you’ll reap when you do.

Step 1: Tasks & Rewards

Research TaskReward
Catch 15 Pokemon5 Pinap Berries
Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon10 Poke Balls
Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts1 Mysterious Component
Complete All Tasks in this Tier1500 XP

500 Stardust

Kabuto Encounter

A quick tip: the Shadow Pokemon you purify don’t have to be caught during this event, so if you hoard them like I do, that task is easy to complete.

Step 2: Tasks & Rewards

Research TaskReward
Catch 20 Pokemon5 Pinap Berries
Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon10 Great Balls
Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts3 Mysterious Components
Complete All Tasks in this Tier2,000 XP

1,000 Stardust

Omanyte Encounter

Step 3: Tasks & Rewards

This is the stage where you’ll need to face off against the leaders of Team GO Rocket, so prepare your teams for battle against their new Shadow Pokemon!

Research TaskReward
Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo2,500 XP
Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff2,500 XP
Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra2,500 XP
Complete All Tasks in this Tier2,500 XP

1,500 Stardust

1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 4: Tasks & Rewards

Research TaskReward
Find the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni)10 Potions
Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni)10 Ultra Balls
Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni)6 Max Revives
Complete All Tasks in this Tier3,000 XP

2,000 Stardust

Aerodactyl Encounter

In addition to the rewards from this tier, defeating Giovanni will give you a chance to catch Shadow Cresselia, as well.

Step 5: Tasks & Rewards

This stage is simple and all about claiming some bonus rewards for all your hard work.

Research TaskReward
Claim Reward1,500 Stardust
Claim Reward1,500 Stardust
Claim Reward1,500 Stardust
Claim All Rewards in this Tier6,000 XP

5,000 Stardust

3 Fast TMs

While battling Team GO Rocket and taking on Giovanni can be challenging, the rewards from the Adventure Week Taken Over research are well worth it.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
Pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.