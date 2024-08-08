Pokemon Go Adventure Week Taken Over Research: All Tasks & Rewards

Team GO Rocket is taking over in Pokemon GO as part of the Adventure Week: Taken Over event. You’ll need to complete research tasks to earn a chance to take on Giovanni and his new Legendary Shadow Pokemon. Here’s all the Taken Over tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO.

When Is Pokemon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over?

The Pokemon GO Adventure Week: Taken Over event runs from August 8 at 12 AM local time to August 12 at 11:59 PM local time.

The research path that comes along with this event and leads to a chance to catch Shadow Cressilia is available as soon as the event begins. Time to see if your Buzzwole is half as strong as he looks.

Thankfully, you have a little extra time to check off the Taken Over tasks and claim those rewards in Pokemon GO. The research must be claimed by September 3, 2024, but it’s a Special Research path, meaning there’s no deadline to finish it. So, as long as you log in and grab the Special Research before the end of the current season, you should be good to go.

All Adventure Week Taken Over Research Tasks & Rewards

The Adventure Week: Taken Over research path in Pokemon GO has five tasks you’ll need complete. Here’s every task you’ll encounter and the rewards you’ll reap when you do.

Step 1: Tasks & Rewards

Research Task Reward Catch 15 Pokemon 5 Pinap Berries Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon 10 Poke Balls Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts 1 Mysterious Component Complete All Tasks in this Tier 1500 XP



500 Stardust



Kabuto Encounter

A quick tip: the Shadow Pokemon you purify don’t have to be caught during this event, so if you hoard them like I do, that task is easy to complete.

Step 2: Tasks & Rewards

Research Task Reward Catch 20 Pokemon 5 Pinap Berries Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon 10 Great Balls Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts 3 Mysterious Components Complete All Tasks in this Tier 2,000 XP



1,000 Stardust



Omanyte Encounter

Step 3: Tasks & Rewards

This is the stage where you’ll need to face off against the leaders of Team GO Rocket, so prepare your teams for battle against their new Shadow Pokemon!

Research Task Reward Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo 2,500 XP Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff 2,500 XP Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra 2,500 XP Complete All Tasks in this Tier 2,500 XP



1,500 Stardust



1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 4: Tasks & Rewards

Research Task Reward Find the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni) 10 Potions Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni) 10 Ultra Balls Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni) 6 Max Revives Complete All Tasks in this Tier 3,000 XP



2,000 Stardust



Aerodactyl Encounter

In addition to the rewards from this tier, defeating Giovanni will give you a chance to catch Shadow Cresselia, as well.

Step 5: Tasks & Rewards

This stage is simple and all about claiming some bonus rewards for all your hard work.

Research Task Reward Claim Reward 1,500 Stardust Claim Reward 1,500 Stardust Claim Reward 1,500 Stardust Claim All Rewards in this Tier 6,000 XP



5,000 Stardust



3 Fast TMs

While battling Team GO Rocket and taking on Giovanni can be challenging, the rewards from the Adventure Week Taken Over research are well worth it.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

