Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research – All Tasks & Rewards

Max Out your rewards by completing every task in the Galar Calling Special Research
Published: Sep 3, 2024 02:28 pm

The Max Out season in Pokemon GO is here, and with it comes a new seasonal Special Research. The Galar Calling research packs in plenty of tasks and rewards, so we’re here to break down what you can expect in Pokemon GO.

Jump To:

Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research Dates

The Galar Calling Special Research is available starting on September 3, 2024, at 10 AM local time. Trainers can log in and claim the special research for this season any time between September 3 and December 3, 2024, when the current Max Outs season ends. This research is free, so all players can claim it without spending a PokeCoin.

Once claimed, the Special Research does not expire. You can work through the tasks on your own time, so long as you log in and grab the research path before the season ends.

All Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research Tasks & Rewards

There are 19 total tiers in the Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research. As you might expect for an event centered on Gen 8, the number eight makes quite a few appearances in our goals for the season.

Like most seasonal Research paths, not all of them have been released yet. Here are all currently known tasks and their rewards:

Galar Calling Step 1 Tasks & Rewards

TaskReward
Catch 8 Pokemon3 Charged TMs
Complete All Tasks800 XP

800 Stardust

Galar Calling Step 2 Tasks & Rewards

This step asks you to choose your path for the research.

Screen showing three choices - Adventure with Grookey, Adventure with Scorbunny, or Adventure with Sobble as part of an article about the Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research.
Screenshot by The Escapist

You will pick Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble as your research focus for the rest of the Galar Calling Special Research in Pokemon GO. There is no specific reward for this stage unless you count Professor Willow’s little factoids about your chosen starter. Once you pick, you’ll move right to Step 3.

Galar Calling Step 3 Tasks & Rewards

TaskReward
Catch 3 Pokemon3 Poke Balls
Take a snapshot of a Wild Pokemon5 Pinap Berries
Complete All Tasks Pokemon Encounter with Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on chosen path

1000 XP

Galar Calling Step 4 Tasks & Rewards

TaskReward
Catch 88 Pokemon1000 XP
Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms500 Stardust
Explore 8 KM20 Candy for Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on chosen path
Evolve Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble, depending on chosen path15 Poke Balls
Complete all Tasks10 Great Balls

1500 XP

Galar Calling Step 5 Tasks & Rewards

TaskReward
Catch 88 Pokemon2000 XP
Send 8 Gifts to Friends1000 Stardust
Hatch 8 Eggs50 Candy for Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on chosen path
Evolve Thwackey, Raboot, or Drizzile, depending on path3 Rare Candies
Complete all TasksWooloo Encounter

2000 XP

Step 6 is not yet released, so for now, the path ends with Step 5. More will drop throughout the rest of the Max Out season in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

