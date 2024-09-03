Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research – All Tasks & Rewards

The Max Out season in Pokemon GO is here, and with it comes a new seasonal Special Research. The Galar Calling research packs in plenty of tasks and rewards, so we’re here to break down what you can expect in Pokemon GO.
Jump To:
Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research Dates
The Galar Calling Special Research is available starting on September 3, 2024, at 10 AM local time. Trainers can log in and claim the special research for this season any time between September 3 and December 3, 2024, when the current Max Outs season ends. This research is free, so all players can claim it without spending a PokeCoin.
Once claimed, the Special Research does not expire. You can work through the tasks on your own time, so long as you log in and grab the research path before the season ends.
All Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research Tasks & Rewards
There are 19 total tiers in the Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research. As you might expect for an event centered on Gen 8, the number eight makes quite a few appearances in our goals for the season.
Like most seasonal Research paths, not all of them have been released yet. Here are all currently known tasks and their rewards:
Galar Calling Step 1 Tasks & Rewards
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 8 Pokemon
|3 Charged TMs
|Complete All Tasks
|800 XP
800 Stardust
Galar Calling Step 2 Tasks & Rewards
This step asks you to choose your path for the research.
You will pick Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble as your research focus for the rest of the Galar Calling Special Research in Pokemon GO. There is no specific reward for this stage unless you count Professor Willow’s little factoids about your chosen starter. Once you pick, you’ll move right to Step 3.
Related: How To Get Stonjourner in Pokemon GO
Galar Calling Step 3 Tasks & Rewards
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 3 Pokemon
|3 Poke Balls
|Take a snapshot of a Wild Pokemon
|5 Pinap Berries
|Complete All Tasks
|Pokemon Encounter with Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on chosen path
1000 XP
Galar Calling Step 4 Tasks & Rewards
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 88 Pokemon
|1000 XP
|Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms
|500 Stardust
|Explore 8 KM
|20 Candy for Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on chosen path
|Evolve Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble, depending on chosen path
|15 Poke Balls
|Complete all Tasks
|10 Great Balls
1500 XP
Galar Calling Step 5 Tasks & Rewards
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 88 Pokemon
|2000 XP
|Send 8 Gifts to Friends
|1000 Stardust
|Hatch 8 Eggs
|50 Candy for Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on chosen path
|Evolve Thwackey, Raboot, or Drizzile, depending on path
|3 Rare Candies
|Complete all Tasks
|Wooloo Encounter
2000 XP
Step 6 is not yet released, so for now, the path ends with Step 5. More will drop throughout the rest of the Max Out season in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO is available to play now.
Published: Sep 3, 2024 02:28 pm