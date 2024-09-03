Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research – All Tasks & Rewards

The Max Out season in Pokemon GO is here, and with it comes a new seasonal Special Research. The Galar Calling research packs in plenty of tasks and rewards, so we’re here to break down what you can expect in Pokemon GO.

The Galar Calling Special Research is available starting on September 3, 2024, at 10 AM local time. Trainers can log in and claim the special research for this season any time between September 3 and December 3, 2024, when the current Max Outs season ends. This research is free, so all players can claim it without spending a PokeCoin.

Once claimed, the Special Research does not expire. You can work through the tasks on your own time, so long as you log in and grab the research path before the season ends.

All Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research Tasks & Rewards

There are 19 total tiers in the Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research. As you might expect for an event centered on Gen 8, the number eight makes quite a few appearances in our goals for the season.

Like most seasonal Research paths, not all of them have been released yet. Here are all currently known tasks and their rewards:

Galar Calling Step 1 Tasks & Rewards

Task Reward Catch 8 Pokemon 3 Charged TMs Complete All Tasks 800 XP



800 Stardust

Galar Calling Step 2 Tasks & Rewards

This step asks you to choose your path for the research.

You will pick Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble as your research focus for the rest of the Galar Calling Special Research in Pokemon GO. There is no specific reward for this stage unless you count Professor Willow’s little factoids about your chosen starter. Once you pick, you’ll move right to Step 3.

Galar Calling Step 3 Tasks & Rewards

Task Reward Catch 3 Pokemon 3 Poke Balls Take a snapshot of a Wild Pokemon 5 Pinap Berries Complete All Tasks Pokemon Encounter with Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on chosen path



1000 XP

Galar Calling Step 4 Tasks & Rewards

Task Reward Catch 88 Pokemon 1000 XP Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms 500 Stardust Explore 8 KM 20 Candy for Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on chosen path Evolve Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble, depending on chosen path 15 Poke Balls Complete all Tasks 10 Great Balls



1500 XP

Galar Calling Step 5 Tasks & Rewards

Task Reward Catch 88 Pokemon 2000 XP Send 8 Gifts to Friends 1000 Stardust Hatch 8 Eggs 50 Candy for Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on chosen path Evolve Thwackey, Raboot, or Drizzile, depending on path 3 Rare Candies Complete all Tasks Wooloo Encounter



2000 XP

Step 6 is not yet released, so for now, the path ends with Step 5. More will drop throughout the rest of the Max Out season in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

