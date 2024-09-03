Should You Choose Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble for the Pokemon GO Max Out Special Research?

Along with the debut of the Galar starters, the first event of the Pokemon GO Max Out season brings players a choice. This season’s Galar Calling Special Research path will eventually ask us to pick which starter to study. So, should you choose Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble in Pokemon GO?

How To Get the Galar Calling Special Research

The Galar Calling Special Research path is available at the start of the GO All Out event on September 3, 2024, at 10 AM local time. You can claim the research path by clicking on the research icon at the bottom right of your screen. Then, you’ll chat with Professor Willow and begin your journey.

Players will have until the end of the Max Out season on Tuesday, December 3 to claim this special research path. As long as you log in to the game and open the path sometime before then, you will have access to the Galar Calling Special Research.

Special Research, including the Galar Calling Special Research, does not expire. Once you claim it, you can work through the tasks at your own pace.

How Does Your Starter Choice Affect the Galar Calling Special Research?

The first task of the Galar Calling Special research is the same for everyone – Catch eight Pokemon. However, once you hit the second stage, you will be asked to pick one of the Galar starters to study for the rest of the Special Research. You can study Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble – but only one.

The Galar Starter you pick during the second stage of research will change some rewards and tasks for the duration of the path. Here are the specific differences:

Tier 3 Encounter will be with Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble depending on your choice

Candy rewards for the Pokemon you chose

Research Tasks to evolve the Pokemon you chose

Since this is seasonal research, Niantic hasn’t yet released all 19 tasks. Your choice may have other implications for the season. As of now, we just know that the starter you choose will be the focus of the first several tiers.

Should You Choose Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble for the Pokemon GO Max Out Special Research?

These Galarian Pokemon are new additions to Pokemon GO, so we don’t have a lot of context for their abilities in battle. That means many trainers are basing the choice on which starter is their favorite. Unlike a mainline series game, you aren’t committed to this starter forever and will have chances to catch the others in the wild.

If you choose Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble, you’ll then focus on catching and collecting candies for that Pokemon. So, which of the three Galar starters are you most eager to get to its third evolution? That is perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind when making your selection. Maybe it’s your favorite, or maybe you really need a strong Fire type in your arsenal.

Another consideration is how likely you are to encounter the other two Pokemon in the wild. If you’re playing during the All Out Event (September 3-September 10), you’ll likely be able to encounter the boosted Galar starters fairly easily. However, they are only boosted for the event, so some may be harder to come by after September 10.

You may want to take some time exploring your area to see which of the three you can easily catch in the wild. For instance, I saw a Scorbunny and two Sobble right away but no Grookey, so I picked that path for the Special Research.

If you don’t live near any bodies of water, encountering Sobble might be trickier. So, you may want to pick Sobble for this task to get a guaranteed Reward Encounter and some candy to help you evolve it.

Ultimately, there’s no wrong choice here, and most of the rewards are pretty similar regardless of which path you choose. It all depends on which Galarian starter you prefer and which one you want to see to its third evolution the most quickly.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

