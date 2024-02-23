Category:
Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour Global Shiny Odds Explained: All New Shiny Pokemon

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Feb 23, 2024 04:09 pm
pokemon go sinnoh tour shiny odds

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global is an excellent time for Shiny hunters to build out their collections, but what are the odds of finding one of the new Shiny forms? Here is everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Shiny odds during Sinnoh Tour Global.

Table of contents

Every New Shiny Pokemon in Sinnoh Tour Global

Six Pokemon are making their Shiny Debut during Pokemon GO Tour Global! For the first time, players can encounter these new shiny forms in Pokemon GO via wild encounters, raids, or eggs!

shiny carnivine
Carnivine		shiny chatot
Chatot		pachirisu shiny
Pachirisu
chingling shiny
Chingling		stunky shiny
Stunky		skuntank shiny
Skuntank

What are the Shiny Odds during Pokemon GO Tour Global?

As always, Niantic keeps the real Shiny Odds close to their chest, leaving players to guess what the odds will be during the event. However, we do know that some Pokemon are guaranteed to have higher shiny odds during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global event.

That said, the information provided for which Pokemon will have boosted odds has been vague. Players are guessing that the event as a whole will have odds boosted to around 1/150 or 1/250, like the Hoenn Tour in 2023.

Which Pokemon will have Boosted Shiny Odds?

There are five Pokemon that appear in wild spawns and five Pokemon hatched from eggs that will have raised Shiny odds during Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh. Here are all of the Pokemon in Pokemon GO that are confirmed to have boosted shiny odds:

Shiny Boosted Wild Spawn

  • shiny turtwig
    Turtwig
  • shiny chimchar
    Chimchar
  • shiny piplup
    Piplup
  • stunky shiny
    Stunky
  • costume pikachu
    Costumed Pikachu

Shiny Boosted 5K & 10K Eggs

  • voltorb-hisuian shiny
    Hisuian Voltorb

  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • pachirisu shiny
    Pachirisu
  • shiny chatot
    Chatot
  • shiny carnivine
    Carnivine

That said, Niantic has noted that “more” Pokemon will have boosted shiny odds. The ones listed above are just the specific Pokemon Niantic has mentioned, but players can look forward to even more Shiny Encounters once Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh kicks off this weekend!

