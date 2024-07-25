Field Research for Strength of Steel Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Strength of Steel: All Research Tasks & Rewards

Here's what you'll get for completing every research in the Pokemon GO Strength of Steel event
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 07:53 pm

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event features several Field Research tasks along with a Timed Research path that lead to Pokemon encounters and other exciting rewards. With only so much time to complete them, which should you focus on first?

When is the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Strength of Steel Event?

The Strength of Steel event in Pokemon GO starts on July 25 at 10am local time and runs until July 30 at 8pm local time. The event features the debut of Shiny Togedemaru and plenty of wild encounters and bonuses. During the event, trainers will get special event-themed Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with certain featured Pokemon, including Togedemaru. There is also a Timed Research tier, which players will need to complete before the end of the event.

All Tasks & Rewards for Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Strength of Steel Timed Research

The Strength of Steel Timed Research is available only during the event, which means Pokemon GO players have about 5 days to complete the tasks and earn all those reward encounters. Here are the tasks and what you’ll get for completing them.

Timed Research TaskReward
Catch 50 Steel-type PokemonBeldum
Beldum Encounter
Power up Steel-type Pokemon 15 TimesTogedemaru
Togedemaru Encounter
Evolve 10 Steel-type Pokemonklink
Klink Encounter
Earn 25,000 Stardustskarmory
Skarmory Encounter
Win 3 Raidsmawile
Mawile Encounter
Catch 7 Different Species of Steel-type PokemonMetal Coat Pokemon GO
3 Metal Coats
Complete All Tasks in the Timed ResearchPawniard
Pawniard Encounter
Magnetic Lure Module Pokemon GO
1 Magnetic Lure Module

10,000 XP

Each and every one of the Pokemon you’ll encounter through these Timed Research rewards can be Shiny, so you just might get an extra special reward.

All Strength of Steel Field Research Tasks & Rewards

As you spin PokeStops and Gym Photo Discs during your Strength of Steel exploration, you’ll have the chance to get event-themed Field Research as well. Here are all known possible Field Research tasks and what you’ll get if you complete them.

Field Research TaskReward
Catch 10 Steel-Type PokemonTogedemaru
Togedemaru Encounter
Catch 15 Steel-Type PokemonBeldum
Beldum Encounter

or
klink
Klink Encounter
Evolve 3 Steel-Type Pokemon25 Mega Energy for Lopunny, Scizor, or Steelix (Random)
Explore 2 KMTogedemaru
Togedemaru Encounter
Power up Steel-Type Pokemon 5 TimesTogedemaru
Togedemaru Encounter

If you’re focusing on Shiny-hunting Togedemaru during this event, you’ll want to prioritize those Field Research tasks – especially since you’re going to need a lot of Stardust to power up all those Pokemon!

