Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Strength of Steel: All Research Tasks & Rewards

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event features several Field Research tasks along with a Timed Research path that lead to Pokemon encounters and other exciting rewards. With only so much time to complete them, which should you focus on first?

When is the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Strength of Steel Event?

The Strength of Steel event in Pokemon GO starts on July 25 at 10am local time and runs until July 30 at 8pm local time. The event features the debut of Shiny Togedemaru and plenty of wild encounters and bonuses. During the event, trainers will get special event-themed Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with certain featured Pokemon, including Togedemaru. There is also a Timed Research tier, which players will need to complete before the end of the event.

All Tasks & Rewards for Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Strength of Steel Timed Research

The Strength of Steel Timed Research is available only during the event, which means Pokemon GO players have about 5 days to complete the tasks and earn all those reward encounters. Here are the tasks and what you’ll get for completing them.

Timed Research Task Reward Catch 50 Steel-type Pokemon

Beldum Encounter Power up Steel-type Pokemon 15 Times

Togedemaru Encounter Evolve 10 Steel-type Pokemon

Klink Encounter Earn 25,000 Stardust

Skarmory Encounter Win 3 Raids

Mawile Encounter Catch 7 Different Species of Steel-type Pokemon

3 Metal Coats Complete All Tasks in the Timed Research

Pawniard Encounter



1 Magnetic Lure Module



10,000 XP

Each and every one of the Pokemon you’ll encounter through these Timed Research rewards can be Shiny, so you just might get an extra special reward.

All Strength of Steel Field Research Tasks & Rewards

As you spin PokeStops and Gym Photo Discs during your Strength of Steel exploration, you’ll have the chance to get event-themed Field Research as well. Here are all known possible Field Research tasks and what you’ll get if you complete them.

Field Research Task Reward Catch 10 Steel-Type Pokemon

Togedemaru Encounter Catch 15 Steel-Type Pokemon

Beldum Encounter



or



Klink Encounter Evolve 3 Steel-Type Pokemon 25 Mega Energy for Lopunny, Scizor, or Steelix (Random) Explore 2 KM

Togedemaru Encounter Power up Steel-Type Pokemon 5 Times

Togedemaru Encounter

If you’re focusing on Shiny-hunting Togedemaru during this event, you’ll want to prioritize those Field Research tasks – especially since you’re going to need a lot of Stardust to power up all those Pokemon!

