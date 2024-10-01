Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: The Pokemon Company
Guides
Video Games

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Booster Pack Differences & Exclusive Cards

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 11:10 pm

Genetic Apex is the first card set released in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and there are three different types of booster packs you can open for this set. If you’re wondering what the pack differences are for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket, here’s what you need to know.

Genetic Apex Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The three different pack types for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket are Mewtwo, Pikachu, and Charizard. While most of the cards can be found in any pack type, there are quite a few exclusive cards for each pack as well.

We’ve listed all of the exclusive cards down below, along with their corresponding pack type:

CardPack
BulbasaurMewtwo
IvysaurMewtwo
VenusaurMewtwo
Venusaur ExMewtwo
WeedleMewtwo
KakunaMewtwo
BeedrillMewtwo
VenonatMewtwo
VenomothMewtwo
ScytherMewtwo
SalanditMewtwo
SalazzleMewtwo
TentacoolMewtwo
TentacruelMewtwo
ShellderMewtwo
CloysterMewtwo
KrabbyMewtwo
KinglerMewtwo
VaporeonMewtwo
ArticunoMewtwo
Articuno ExMewtwo
TynamoMewtwo
EelektrikMewtwo
EelektrossMewtwo
GastlyMewtwo
HaunterMewtwo
GengarMewtwo
Gengar ExMewtwo
Mr MimeMewtwo
JynxMewtwo
MewtwoMewtwo
Mewtwo ExMewtwo
RaltsMewtwo
KirliaMewtwo
GardevoirMewtwo
CuboneMewtwo
MarowakMewtwo
Marowak ExMewtwo
HitmonleeMewtwo
RhyhornMewtwo
RhydonMewtwo
ZubatMewtwo
GolbatMewtwo
GrimerMewtwo
MukMewtwo
KoffingMewtwo
WeezingMewtwo
DratiniMewtwo
DragonairMewtwo
DragoniteMewtwo
PidgeyMewtwo
PidgeottoMewtwo
PidgeotMewtwo
DittoMewtwo
PorygonMewtwo
AerodactylMewtwo
Old AmberMewtwo
KogaMewtwo
GiovanniMewtwo
CaterpiePikachu
MetapodPikachu
ButterfreePikachu
ParasPikachu
ParasectPikachu
GrowlithePikachu
ArcaninePikachu
Arcanine ExPikachu
SquirtlePikachu
WartortlePikachu
BlastoisePikachu
Blastoise ExPikachu
SeelPikachu
DewgongPikachu
HorseaPikachu
SeadraPikachu
GoldeenPikachu
SeakingPikachu
MagikarpPikachu
GyaradosPikachu
OmanytePikachu
OmastarPikachu
PikachuPikachu
Pikachu ExPikachu
RaichuPikachu
MagnemitePikachu
MagnetonPikachu
VoltorbPikachu
ElectrodePikachu
ElectabuzzPikachu
JolteonPikachu
ZapdosPikachu
Zapdos ExPikachu
ClefairyPikachu
ClefablePikachu
DrowzeePikachu
HypnoPikachu
DiglettPikachu
DugtrioPikachu
GeodudePikachu
GravelerPikachu
GolemPikachu
OnixPikachu
MienfooPikachu
MienshaoPikachu
NidoranPikachu
NidorinaPikachu
NidorinoPikachu
NidoqueenPikachu
NidokingPikachu
JigglypuffPikachu
WigglytuffPikachu
Wigglytuff ExPikachu
ChanseyPikachu
SnorlaxPikachu
Helix FossilPikachu
MistyPikachu
BrockPikachu
Lt SurgePikachu
OddishCharizard
GloomCharizard
VileplumeCharizard
BellsproutCharizard
WeepinbellCharizard
VictreebelCharizard
ExeggcuteCharizard
ExeggutorCharizard
Exeggutor ExCharizard
TangelaCharizard
SkiddoCharizard
GogoatCharizard
CharmanderCharizard
CharmeleonCharizard
CharizardCharizard
Charizard ExCharizard
VulpixCharizard
NinetalesCharizard
MagmarCharizard
FlareonCharizard
MoltresCharizard
Moltres ExCharizard
PoliwagCharizard
PoliwhirlCharizard
PoliwrathCharizard
StaryuCharizard
StarmieCharizard
Starmie ExCharizard
LaprasCharizard
DucklettCharizard
SwannaCharizard
FroakieCharizard
FrogadierCharizard
GreninjaCharizard
PyukumukuCharizard
AbraCharizard
KadabraCharizard
AlakazamCharizard
MankeyCharizard
PrimeapeCharizard
MachopCharizard
MachokeCharizard
MachampCharizard
Machamp ExCharizard
HitmonchanCharizard
KabutoCharizard
KabutopsCharizard
MawileCharizard
MeltanCharizard
MelmetalCharizard
SpearowCharizard
FearowCharizard
MeowthCharizard
PersianCharizard
KangaskhanCharizard
TaurosCharizard
Dome FossilCharizard
ErikaCharizard
BlaineCharizard
SabrinaCharizard

One thing to note is that the Crown Rare cards for Pikachu Ex, Charizard Ex, and Mewtwo Ex can be opened from any packs, but the chances of getting them are extremely low.

As you open packs, you’ll get Pack Points, which can then be used to purchase cards from any packs in the set.

And those are all of the differences and exclusive cards for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list and reroll guide.

Pokemon TCG Pocket
