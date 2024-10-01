Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Booster Pack Differences & Exclusive Cards

Genetic Apex is the first card set released in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and there are three different types of booster packs you can open for this set. If you’re wondering what the pack differences are for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket, here’s what you need to know.

Genetic Apex Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The three different pack types for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket are Mewtwo, Pikachu, and Charizard. While most of the cards can be found in any pack type, there are quite a few exclusive cards for each pack as well.

We’ve listed all of the exclusive cards down below, along with their corresponding pack type:

Card Pack Bulbasaur Mewtwo Ivysaur Mewtwo Venusaur Mewtwo Venusaur Ex Mewtwo Weedle Mewtwo Kakuna Mewtwo Beedrill Mewtwo Venonat Mewtwo Venomoth Mewtwo Scyther Mewtwo Salandit Mewtwo Salazzle Mewtwo Tentacool Mewtwo Tentacruel Mewtwo Shellder Mewtwo Cloyster Mewtwo Krabby Mewtwo Kingler Mewtwo Vaporeon Mewtwo Articuno Mewtwo Articuno Ex Mewtwo Tynamo Mewtwo Eelektrik Mewtwo Eelektross Mewtwo Gastly Mewtwo Haunter Mewtwo Gengar Mewtwo Gengar Ex Mewtwo Mr Mime Mewtwo Jynx Mewtwo Mewtwo Mewtwo Mewtwo Ex Mewtwo Ralts Mewtwo Kirlia Mewtwo Gardevoir Mewtwo Cubone Mewtwo Marowak Mewtwo Marowak Ex Mewtwo Hitmonlee Mewtwo Rhyhorn Mewtwo Rhydon Mewtwo Zubat Mewtwo Golbat Mewtwo Grimer Mewtwo Muk Mewtwo Koffing Mewtwo Weezing Mewtwo Dratini Mewtwo Dragonair Mewtwo Dragonite Mewtwo Pidgey Mewtwo Pidgeotto Mewtwo Pidgeot Mewtwo Ditto Mewtwo Porygon Mewtwo Aerodactyl Mewtwo Old Amber Mewtwo Koga Mewtwo Giovanni Mewtwo Caterpie Pikachu Metapod Pikachu Butterfree Pikachu Paras Pikachu Parasect Pikachu Growlithe Pikachu Arcanine Pikachu Arcanine Ex Pikachu Squirtle Pikachu Wartortle Pikachu Blastoise Pikachu Blastoise Ex Pikachu Seel Pikachu Dewgong Pikachu Horsea Pikachu Seadra Pikachu Goldeen Pikachu Seaking Pikachu Magikarp Pikachu Gyarados Pikachu Omanyte Pikachu Omastar Pikachu Pikachu Pikachu Pikachu Ex Pikachu Raichu Pikachu Magnemite Pikachu Magneton Pikachu Voltorb Pikachu Electrode Pikachu Electabuzz Pikachu Jolteon Pikachu Zapdos Pikachu Zapdos Ex Pikachu Clefairy Pikachu Clefable Pikachu Drowzee Pikachu Hypno Pikachu Diglett Pikachu Dugtrio Pikachu Geodude Pikachu Graveler Pikachu Golem Pikachu Onix Pikachu Mienfoo Pikachu Mienshao Pikachu Nidoran Pikachu Nidorina Pikachu Nidorino Pikachu Nidoqueen Pikachu Nidoking Pikachu Jigglypuff Pikachu Wigglytuff Pikachu Wigglytuff Ex Pikachu Chansey Pikachu Snorlax Pikachu Helix Fossil Pikachu Misty Pikachu Brock Pikachu Lt Surge Pikachu Oddish Charizard Gloom Charizard Vileplume Charizard Bellsprout Charizard Weepinbell Charizard Victreebel Charizard Exeggcute Charizard Exeggutor Charizard Exeggutor Ex Charizard Tangela Charizard Skiddo Charizard Gogoat Charizard Charmander Charizard Charmeleon Charizard Charizard Charizard Charizard Ex Charizard Vulpix Charizard Ninetales Charizard Magmar Charizard Flareon Charizard Moltres Charizard Moltres Ex Charizard Poliwag Charizard Poliwhirl Charizard Poliwrath Charizard Staryu Charizard Starmie Charizard Starmie Ex Charizard Lapras Charizard Ducklett Charizard Swanna Charizard Froakie Charizard Frogadier Charizard Greninja Charizard Pyukumuku Charizard Abra Charizard Kadabra Charizard Alakazam Charizard Mankey Charizard Primeape Charizard Machop Charizard Machoke Charizard Machamp Charizard Machamp Ex Charizard Hitmonchan Charizard Kabuto Charizard Kabutops Charizard Mawile Charizard Meltan Charizard Melmetal Charizard Spearow Charizard Fearow Charizard Meowth Charizard Persian Charizard Kangaskhan Charizard Tauros Charizard Dome Fossil Charizard Erika Charizard Blaine Charizard Sabrina Charizard

One thing to note is that the Crown Rare cards for Pikachu Ex, Charizard Ex, and Mewtwo Ex can be opened from any packs, but the chances of getting them are extremely low.

As you open packs, you’ll get Pack Points, which can then be used to purchase cards from any packs in the set.

And those are all of the differences and exclusive cards for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list and reroll guide.

