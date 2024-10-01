Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Booster Pack Differences & Exclusive Cards

Genetic Apex is the first card set released in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and there are three different types of booster packs you can open for this set. If you’re wondering what the pack differences are for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket, here’s what you need to know.
Genetic Apex Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket
The three different pack types for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket are Mewtwo, Pikachu, and Charizard. While most of the cards can be found in any pack type, there are quite a few exclusive cards for each pack as well.
We’ve listed all of the exclusive cards down below, along with their corresponding pack type:
|Card
|Pack
|Bulbasaur
|Mewtwo
|Ivysaur
|Mewtwo
|Venusaur
|Mewtwo
|Venusaur Ex
|Mewtwo
|Weedle
|Mewtwo
|Kakuna
|Mewtwo
|Beedrill
|Mewtwo
|Venonat
|Mewtwo
|Venomoth
|Mewtwo
|Scyther
|Mewtwo
|Salandit
|Mewtwo
|Salazzle
|Mewtwo
|Tentacool
|Mewtwo
|Tentacruel
|Mewtwo
|Shellder
|Mewtwo
|Cloyster
|Mewtwo
|Krabby
|Mewtwo
|Kingler
|Mewtwo
|Vaporeon
|Mewtwo
|Articuno
|Mewtwo
|Articuno Ex
|Mewtwo
|Tynamo
|Mewtwo
|Eelektrik
|Mewtwo
|Eelektross
|Mewtwo
|Gastly
|Mewtwo
|Haunter
|Mewtwo
|Gengar
|Mewtwo
|Gengar Ex
|Mewtwo
|Mr Mime
|Mewtwo
|Jynx
|Mewtwo
|Mewtwo
|Mewtwo
|Mewtwo Ex
|Mewtwo
|Ralts
|Mewtwo
|Kirlia
|Mewtwo
|Gardevoir
|Mewtwo
|Cubone
|Mewtwo
|Marowak
|Mewtwo
|Marowak Ex
|Mewtwo
|Hitmonlee
|Mewtwo
|Rhyhorn
|Mewtwo
|Rhydon
|Mewtwo
|Zubat
|Mewtwo
|Golbat
|Mewtwo
|Grimer
|Mewtwo
|Muk
|Mewtwo
|Koffing
|Mewtwo
|Weezing
|Mewtwo
|Dratini
|Mewtwo
|Dragonair
|Mewtwo
|Dragonite
|Mewtwo
|Pidgey
|Mewtwo
|Pidgeotto
|Mewtwo
|Pidgeot
|Mewtwo
|Ditto
|Mewtwo
|Porygon
|Mewtwo
|Aerodactyl
|Mewtwo
|Old Amber
|Mewtwo
|Koga
|Mewtwo
|Giovanni
|Mewtwo
|Caterpie
|Pikachu
|Metapod
|Pikachu
|Butterfree
|Pikachu
|Paras
|Pikachu
|Parasect
|Pikachu
|Growlithe
|Pikachu
|Arcanine
|Pikachu
|Arcanine Ex
|Pikachu
|Squirtle
|Pikachu
|Wartortle
|Pikachu
|Blastoise
|Pikachu
|Blastoise Ex
|Pikachu
|Seel
|Pikachu
|Dewgong
|Pikachu
|Horsea
|Pikachu
|Seadra
|Pikachu
|Goldeen
|Pikachu
|Seaking
|Pikachu
|Magikarp
|Pikachu
|Gyarados
|Pikachu
|Omanyte
|Pikachu
|Omastar
|Pikachu
|Pikachu
|Pikachu
|Pikachu Ex
|Pikachu
|Raichu
|Pikachu
|Magnemite
|Pikachu
|Magneton
|Pikachu
|Voltorb
|Pikachu
|Electrode
|Pikachu
|Electabuzz
|Pikachu
|Jolteon
|Pikachu
|Zapdos
|Pikachu
|Zapdos Ex
|Pikachu
|Clefairy
|Pikachu
|Clefable
|Pikachu
|Drowzee
|Pikachu
|Hypno
|Pikachu
|Diglett
|Pikachu
|Dugtrio
|Pikachu
|Geodude
|Pikachu
|Graveler
|Pikachu
|Golem
|Pikachu
|Onix
|Pikachu
|Mienfoo
|Pikachu
|Mienshao
|Pikachu
|Nidoran
|Pikachu
|Nidorina
|Pikachu
|Nidorino
|Pikachu
|Nidoqueen
|Pikachu
|Nidoking
|Pikachu
|Jigglypuff
|Pikachu
|Wigglytuff
|Pikachu
|Wigglytuff Ex
|Pikachu
|Chansey
|Pikachu
|Snorlax
|Pikachu
|Helix Fossil
|Pikachu
|Misty
|Pikachu
|Brock
|Pikachu
|Lt Surge
|Pikachu
|Oddish
|Charizard
|Gloom
|Charizard
|Vileplume
|Charizard
|Bellsprout
|Charizard
|Weepinbell
|Charizard
|Victreebel
|Charizard
|Exeggcute
|Charizard
|Exeggutor
|Charizard
|Exeggutor Ex
|Charizard
|Tangela
|Charizard
|Skiddo
|Charizard
|Gogoat
|Charizard
|Charmander
|Charizard
|Charmeleon
|Charizard
|Charizard
|Charizard
|Charizard Ex
|Charizard
|Vulpix
|Charizard
|Ninetales
|Charizard
|Magmar
|Charizard
|Flareon
|Charizard
|Moltres
|Charizard
|Moltres Ex
|Charizard
|Poliwag
|Charizard
|Poliwhirl
|Charizard
|Poliwrath
|Charizard
|Staryu
|Charizard
|Starmie
|Charizard
|Starmie Ex
|Charizard
|Lapras
|Charizard
|Ducklett
|Charizard
|Swanna
|Charizard
|Froakie
|Charizard
|Frogadier
|Charizard
|Greninja
|Charizard
|Pyukumuku
|Charizard
|Abra
|Charizard
|Kadabra
|Charizard
|Alakazam
|Charizard
|Mankey
|Charizard
|Primeape
|Charizard
|Machop
|Charizard
|Machoke
|Charizard
|Machamp
|Charizard
|Machamp Ex
|Charizard
|Hitmonchan
|Charizard
|Kabuto
|Charizard
|Kabutops
|Charizard
|Mawile
|Charizard
|Meltan
|Charizard
|Melmetal
|Charizard
|Spearow
|Charizard
|Fearow
|Charizard
|Meowth
|Charizard
|Persian
|Charizard
|Kangaskhan
|Charizard
|Tauros
|Charizard
|Dome Fossil
|Charizard
|Erika
|Charizard
|Blaine
|Charizard
|Sabrina
|Charizard
One thing to note is that the Crown Rare cards for Pikachu Ex, Charizard Ex, and Mewtwo Ex can be opened from any packs, but the chances of getting them are extremely low.
As you open packs, you’ll get Pack Points, which can then be used to purchase cards from any packs in the set.
And those are all of the differences and exclusive cards for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list and reroll guide.
Published: Sep 30, 2024 11:10 pm