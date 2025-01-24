Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Release Date & Time Confirmed

Pokemon TCG Pocket made a pretty huge splash with the Genetic Apex set, but the second major expansion looks to shake things up even more. Here’s when the Space-Time Smackdown expansion is set to release in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Recommended Videos

When Does Space-Time Smackdown Come Out in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion set will be available in Pokemon TCG Pocket on January 30, at 1 a.m. Eastern Time.

It’s worth pointing out that while the trailer itself lists a Jan. 29 release date, the official Pokemon website and X account states that the expansion will be out on Jan. 30. This is likely to account for different timezones, and the packs will be out for most folks on the 30th.

How Many Booster Packs Are There?

Whereas Genetic Apex came with three booster packs themed around Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu, Space-Time Smackdown will only have two booster packs themed around Palkia and and Dialga.

And yes, as you might expect from the poster Pokemon on the packs, this set will likely be focused on Gen 4, the Diamond and Pearl games. That being said, we should also see Pokemon from other generations as well.

All New Cards Revealed in Space-Time Smackdown

We don’t have a complete picture of every new card coming in this set just yet, but here are the highlights:

Card Effect Dialga Ex 150HP

Metallic Turbo (2 Metal Energy): Take 2 Metal Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to 1 of your Benched Pokemon. 30 damage.

Heavy Impact (2 Metal, 2 Colorless Energy): 100 damage.

2 Retreat Cost Palkia Ex 150HP

Slash (1 Water Energy): 30 damage.

Dimensional Storm (3 Water, 1 Colorless Energy): Discard 3 Water Energy from this Pokemon. This attack also does 20 damage to each of your oponent’s Benched Pokemon. 150 damage. Turtwig 80HP

Bite (1 Grass, 1 Colorless Energy): 30 damage.

2 Retreat Cost Chimchar 60HP

Scratch (1 Fire Energy): 20 damage.

1 Retreat Cost Piplup 60HP

Nap (1 Colorless Energy): Heal 20 damage from this Pokemon.

1 Retreat Cost Pachirisu Ex Sparking Gadget (2 Electric Energy): If this Pokemon has a Pokemon Tool attached, this attack does 40 more damage. 40+ damage. Leafeon 90HP

Leafy Cyclone Honchkrow 100HP

Skill Dive Cynthia (Supporter) During this turn, attacks used by your Garchomp or Togekiss do +50 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon. Gible 60HP

Gnaw (1 Colorless Energy) Cresselia 110HP

Moonlight Gain (2 Psychic Energy): Heal 20 damage from this Pokemon. 50 damage.

Do note that while the trading feature will be available alongside the Space-Time Smackdown drop, you will not be able to trade cards from this set. Trading will be limited to Genetic Apex and Mythical Island.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for the Space-Time Smackdown expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our deck tier list.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy