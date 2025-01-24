Forgot password
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Release Date & Time Confirmed

Published: Jan 23, 2025 11:57 pm

Pokemon TCG Pocket made a pretty huge splash with the Genetic Apex set, but the second major expansion looks to shake things up even more. Here’s when the Space-Time Smackdown expansion is set to release in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Table of contents

When Does Space-Time Smackdown Come Out in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion set will be available in Pokemon TCG Pocket on January 30, at 1 a.m. Eastern Time.

It’s worth pointing out that while the trailer itself lists a Jan. 29 release date, the official Pokemon website and X account states that the expansion will be out on Jan. 30. This is likely to account for different timezones, and the packs will be out for most folks on the 30th.

How Many Booster Packs Are There?

Whereas Genetic Apex came with three booster packs themed around Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu, Space-Time Smackdown will only have two booster packs themed around Palkia and and Dialga.

And yes, as you might expect from the poster Pokemon on the packs, this set will likely be focused on Gen 4, the Diamond and Pearl games. That being said, we should also see Pokemon from other generations as well.

All New Cards Revealed in Space-Time Smackdown

We don’t have a complete picture of every new card coming in this set just yet, but here are the highlights:

CardEffect
Dialga Ex150HP
Metallic Turbo (2 Metal Energy): Take 2 Metal Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to 1 of your Benched Pokemon. 30 damage.
Heavy Impact (2 Metal, 2 Colorless Energy): 100 damage.
2 Retreat Cost
Palkia Ex150HP
Slash (1 Water Energy): 30 damage.
Dimensional Storm (3 Water, 1 Colorless Energy): Discard 3 Water Energy from this Pokemon. This attack also does 20 damage to each of your oponent’s Benched Pokemon. 150 damage.
Turtwig80HP
Bite (1 Grass, 1 Colorless Energy): 30 damage.
2 Retreat Cost
Chimchar60HP
Scratch (1 Fire Energy): 20 damage.
1 Retreat Cost
Piplup60HP
Nap (1 Colorless Energy): Heal 20 damage from this Pokemon.
1 Retreat Cost
Pachirisu ExSparking Gadget (2 Electric Energy): If this Pokemon has a Pokemon Tool attached, this attack does 40 more damage. 40+ damage.
Leafeon90HP
Leafy Cyclone
Honchkrow100HP
Skill Dive
Cynthia (Supporter)During this turn, attacks used by your Garchomp or Togekiss do +50 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon.
Gible60HP
Gnaw (1 Colorless Energy)
Cresselia110HP
Moonlight Gain (2 Psychic Energy): Heal 20 damage from this Pokemon. 50 damage.

Do note that while the trading feature will be available alongside the Space-Time Smackdown drop, you will not be able to trade cards from this set. Trading will be limited to Genetic Apex and Mythical Island.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for the Space-Time Smackdown expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our deck tier list.

Pokemon TCG Pocket
