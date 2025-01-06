Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 Release Date, Platforms, and More

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 will finally arrive in 2025. The next installment is titled Safe Haven and features even more puzzles and other challenges players must complete.

When Does Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 Come Out?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 will be released on January 30th, 2025. Unfortunately for console players, the game will only be available on PC. However, the developer will likely release the chapter on other platforms sometime in the future like the previous chapters.

According to the Steam page, Chapter 4 will be the darkest installment yet in the series. Like in the previous episode, you must continue exploring the abandoned Playtime Co. factory filled with monsters and unknown dangers. Fans must face numerous puzzles and other challenges as they try to solve the mysteries behind the gruesome experiments.

While you will see old faces, you will also meet some new characters in Chapter 4. Based on the trailer Mob Entertainment released, the new villain in this game will be the mysterious Doctor. Players should be prepared for even more scares when facing this new antagonist since CEO Zach Belanger said that this character would use all the advantages of being a toy monster.

Besides the Doctor, players also need to look out for Yarnaby. There is not much info about this new enemy, but he has a yellow round head that can split open to reveal a gaping maw with rows of sharp teeth.

Players can also expect that this new chapter will have a higher quality and optimization than previous chapters. The game is expected to be around six hours which is slightly shorter than Chapter 3.

System Requirements

Surprisingly, both the minimum and recommended specs to play Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 are the same. The game is not very demanding, so numerous PC players can easily pick up this horror game.

Operating System: Windows 10 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i3 9100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 470

Storage: 60 GB available space

