Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Love a good love triangle story? Then Senpai Is An Otokonoko is the perfect anime for you — let’s find out when episode 3 of this cutesy anime will premiere, and where we can watch it.

Recommended Videos

When Does Episode 3 of Senpai Is An Otokonoko Premiere?

If you’re hoping to jump on the latest episode as soon as it premiers, you’ll want to ensure that you’ve put some time aside on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the following times:

8:55 am Pacific Time

9:55 am Mountain Time

10:55 am Central Time

11:55 am Eastern Time

Image via Aniplex of America/Crunchyroll

Since this episode premieres rather early in the day, you’ve still got some time to catch up on the previous episodes of this adorable anime, as long as you know where to watch the most recent episodes. Let’s find out which streaming platform has the rights to distribute this one.

Where To Watch Senpai Is An Otokonoko Online

If you’re hoping to catch the latest episode or start streaming from the start, you’ll find Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 3 available to stream on Crunchyroll. With exclusive rights to stream this particular anime, you won’t find it on any other streaming platform on the market.

Related: What Happened to Crunchyroll Comments? Explained

If you’ve never used Crunchyroll before, you’ll need to sign up for either a free trial to catch this show or sign up for a subscription. There have been some price changes recently, but it’s easily the best anime streaming platform around, especially if you want to catch shows like The Elusive Samurai or modern classics such as Chainsaw Man.

One thing to note as well for fans hoping to stream this in English; there is currently only a dubbed version available. Depending on the popularity of Senpai Is An Otokonoko, we may see an English-dubbed version available in the future.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy