Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

After a slight delay, Episode 6 of Senpai Is An Otokonoko is on the horizon. This love triangle just keeps getting more entrancing, so prepare yourself for the newest episode with our help.

Recommended Videos

When Does Episode 6 of Senpai Is An Otokonoko Premiere?

Catching your favorite anime as soon as it premieres is always a treat, so ensure that you’ve set some time aside on Thursday, August 15 at the following times:

8:55 am Pacific Time

9:55 am Mountain Time

10:55 am Central Time

11:55 am Eastern Time

Image via Aniplex of America/Crunchyroll

It’s always nice when our favorite shows release earlier in the day, so we can get a watch in before moving on to more pressing matters. Knowing where you can stream Senpai Is An Otokonoko is also important, so it’s time to find out where to stream this adorable romance anime.

Where To Watch Senpai Is An Otokonoko Online

Hoping to catch the latest episode or give this series a watch from the start? You’ll find that Crunchyroll has exclusive streaming rights to Senpai Is An Otokonoko, and you’ll just need to sign up for a membership if you’re hoping to finally see what this one is all about.

Related: The Crunchyroll Price Increase, Explained

There are plenty of other fantastic shows on Crunchyroll, such as Konosuba, so you’ll never run out of fun shows to watch. While you can watch the first three episodes without subscribing, you’ll need to have an active membership if you’re hoping to watch the latest episodes of Senpai Is An Otokonoko. I would also recommend giving My Deer Friend Nokotan a watch, as it’s one of the most hilarious anime of 2024 and a great way to pass the time while waiting for the newest episodes of Senpai Is An Otokonoko to release.

Why Was Episode 6 Of Senpai Is An Otokonoko Delayed?

With an original release date of August 8 planned, Senpai Is An Otokonoko was delayed for an additional week due to coverage of the Olympic Games. Now that coverage of the Olympics has subsided, Episode 6 will premiere a week later with the release schedule continuing as expected beyond this point.

Does Senpai Is An Otokonoko Have an English Dub?

Currently, Senpai Is An Otokonoko is only available to watch in native Japanese with English subtitles, but if the show continues to show signs of growth and popularity, there is a chance that we could receive an English dub in the future. Thankfully, the subbed version is emotional and impactful, so it’s well worth the watch as it is.

Senpai is an Otokonoko is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy